World / Europe

UK speaker blocks new vote on Brexit

John Bercow says the motion to get a vote on Boris Johnson’s deal would be posing the same question to parliament twice

21 October 2019 - 17:31 Kylie MacLellan
Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow. Picture: JESSICA TAYLOR / UK PARLIAMENT / AFP
Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow. Picture: JESSICA TAYLOR / UK PARLIAMENT / AFP

London — Britain’s parliamentary speaker John Bercow told the government on Monday it could not again try to get a vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal because it was posing the same question to parliament twice.

Instead, Bercow said, it could pursue the route of getting the legislation required for Britain’s departure from the EU through parliament first rather than having a straight “yes or no” vote on the agreement.

“In summary, today’s motion is in substance the same as Saturday’s motion and the House [of Commons] has decided the matter. Today’s circumstances are in substance the same as Saturday’s circumstances,” Bercow told UK’s parliament.

“My ruling is therefore that the motion will not be debated today as it would be repetitive and disorderly to do so.” 

Reuters

Jaguar idles in face of Brexit uncertainty

Shutdown for a week will cost company almost 9,000 vehicles
Companies
2 hours ago

EU mulls Boris Johnson’s reluctant Brexit delay request

The House of Commons on Saturday refused to support a divorce deal Johnson struck with Brussels
World
1 day ago

Brexit to go ahead on October 31, says UK government

Britain will leave the EU by Halloween despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson being forced by his opponents to request a delay from the bloc
World
1 day ago

Whatever the outcome, Brexit exposes UK’s woeful level of economic and business literacy

The government’s lack of understanding how political decisions affect businesses is deeply alarming
Opinion
1 day ago

Boris Johnson defiant after British parliament votes to force Brexit delay

Parliament voted 322 to 306 in favour of an amendment put forward by Oliver Letwin
World
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Canada votes as scandal-hit Trudeau seeks to ...
World / Americas
2.
UK speaker blocks new vote on Brexit
World / Europe
3.
Oil-rich Nigeria plans to finally end fuel imports
World / Africa
4.
Volodymyr Zelensky pushes his disruptive agenda ...
World

Related Articles

Boris Johnson tries to get a vote on his deal

World / Europe

UK Supreme Court rules Boris Johnson unlawfully suspended parliament

World / Europe

John Bercow is bowing out of UK politics with a bang, not a whimper

World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.