Spain fails to form new government on first time of asking

Madrid — Pedro Sánchez failed in his first attempt to form a new government on Tuesday, raising pressure on Spain’s acting prime minister to find common ground with key political partners to be able to try again in two days.

The left-wing party Podemos, which had signaled its displeasure with the terms of a possible coalition with Sánchez’s Socialists ahead of time, abstained, leaving Sánchez short of the required absolute majority. The result was 124 votes in favour, 170 against and 52 abstentions.

Sánchez now needs to patch up his relations with the group and seal other alliances ahead of a second vote on Thursday, when a simple majority will be sufficient for him to be confirmed in his role.

“Time is running out and everyone knows it,” Podemos spokesperson Ione Belarra said after the vote. “We have taken all the steps needed to build this coalition government and up to now they haven’t moved at all.”

Spanish bonds extended their declines, with the yield on the 10-year note rising two basis points to 0.41%.

A breakthrough seemed possible going into the weekend after Podemos’s leader, Pablo Iglesias, bowed to Sánchez’s demand that he give up his insistence on taking a senior role in the new cabinet. However, Iglesias clashed fiercely with Sánchez during Monday’s parliamentary session, saying his party would never accept a “decorative” role in government.

Carmen Calvo, the acting deputy prime minister, said Sánchez had offered significant posts to Podemos as part of their negotiations.

“In the Spanish government there are no decorative or minor elements,” she said, adding that talks with Podemos would continue. The Socialist offer to Podemos could include a senior minister role for Irene Montero, its parliamentary spokesperson, as well as cabinet roles for youth and housing policies, El Periódico newspaper reported.

Sánchez will need to repair his relations with Iglesias in the 48 hours that remain before the next and final vote.

If he can, he’ll have the chance to form a stable government that can support Spain’s growth and enact social policies that he sees as necessary for healing the wounds of an economic crash at the start of the decade.

If he can’t, the clock will start ticking toward new elections in November. That would be the fourth time Spaniards go to the polls in as many years.

