World / Europe

No takers for Nicolae Ceausescu's bespoke limo

The 1977 off-roader custom made for the Bulgarian dictator, will be auctioned again after failing to attract a single buyer

31 January 2019 - 16:11 Reuters
A 1977 ARO car, belonging to late Romanian Communist leader Nicolae Ceausescu is pictured in Bucharest, Romania, January 30, 2019. Picture: INQUAM PHOTOS/ OCTAV GANEA / REUTERS
A 1977 ARO car, belonging to late Romanian Communist leader Nicolae Ceausescu is pictured in Bucharest, Romania, January 30, 2019. Picture: INQUAM PHOTOS/ OCTAV GANEA / REUTERS

Bucharest — For almost a quarter century, Nicolae Ceausescu held Romania in a vice-like grip — and its tax authority was hoping to draw on the late Communist dictator’s notoriety on Thursday to help sell one of his cars.

But Thursday’s auction of the bespoke off-roader made especially for Ceausescu in 1977 — featuring plush leather seats and an electric trap door — failed to attract a single buyer.

Tax authority ANAF set a starting price of 137,500 lei ($33,355) for the sky-blue ARO 304, but did little to promote the auction.

One of a fleet of up to six produced especially for Ceausescu by now defunct local carmaker ARO Campulung during the late 1970s, it has been lingering behind closed doors in a hangar on the outskirts of the capital Bucharest, and viewings have been by appointment only.

Ceausescu used the car for hunting trips and official visits.

Romania struggled under one of Eastern Europe’s most repressive Cold War-era regimes. Up to 2-million people are believed to have been killed, imprisoned, deported or relocated between 1945 and 1989. Historians estimate that up to 100,000 people, including priests, teachers, doctors and politicians, died in jail.

Ceausescu took power in 1965 and was tried and executed, along with his wife, on December 25 1989 as Communist regimes crumbled across Eastern Europe.

ANAF said the car — confiscated from a businessman who bought it during a sale of state assets in the early 2000s and is currently serving jail time for corruption — would be auctioned again at a later date, with a lower starting price.

Romania joined the EU  in 2007, but remains one of the bloc’s poorest and most corrupt states, with entrenched bureaucracy and graft that date back to communist times.

Reuters

American cars of the 1930s were a breed apart

There was something special about 1930s American cars. They were renowned for their endurance, reliability and styling
Life
3 days ago

Luke Skywalker’s light sabre to light up ‘Star Wars’ props auction

One of the most iconic weapons in movie history is expected to sell for $200,000, and an original black stormtrooper helmet may fetch even more
Life
1 month ago

Marie-Antoinette’s jewels take in more than Sf53m at Sotheby's auction

The top lot was a natural pearl and oval diamond pendant, which soared to Sf36.4m after 10 minutes of spirited bidding
Life
2 months ago

René Magritte painting sells for record $26.8m

Le principe du plaisir topped the price fetched by Magritte’s La corde sensible, which was sold in 2017 for $17.9m
Life
2 months ago

Most read

1.
How climate change is undermining the war against ...
World / Africa
2.
No takers for Nicolae Ceausescu's bespoke limo
World / Europe
3.
US and China in the lead in the AI race, says the ...
World
4.
Zimbabwe’s public-sector union backs down on ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

American cars of the 1930s were a breed apart
Life / Motoring

Luke Skywalker’s light sabre to light up ‘Star Wars’ props auction
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Marie-Antoinette’s jewels take in more than Sf53m at Sotheby's auction
Life

Fancy vivid pink renamed the Winston Pink Legacy diamond
Companies / Retail & Consumer

René Magritte painting sells for record $26.8m
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.