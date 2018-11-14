Companies / Retail & Consumer

Fancy vivid pink renamed the Winston Pink Legacy diamond

Harry Winston paid a record-setting $50m for the diamond, so is entitled to the name change, as top-end diamonds are still in demand

14 November 2018 - 12:09 Corinne Gretler
The 18.96-carat fancy vivid pink diamond during a preview in Geneva, on November 8 2018. Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE
The 18.96-carat fancy vivid pink diamond during a preview in Geneva, on November 8 2018. Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Zurich — Harry Winston made the winning $50m bid for a pink diamond at a Christie’s auction by setting a record price-for-price paid per carat for a gem of that hue.

The 18.96-carat stone was the largest fancy vivid pink diamond ever offered at auction by Christie’s, and comes from the collection of the Oppenheimer family, the former owners of De Beers. It sold after five minutes of bidding, meeting the high estimate. The luxury diamond purveyor renamed it the Winston Pink Legacy.

The sale sends a signal that demand for the rarest diamonds is faring better than the bottom end of the market. De Beers cut prices of low-quality stones by as much as 10% at a sale this week, according to people familiar with the situation.

The price for the latest acquisition was $2.7m a carat, beating the $2.2m record set by the Pink Promise in a Hong Kong auction last year.

This isn’t the first time Harry Winston has splashed out on such a rare diamond. The luxury jewellery maker, which Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group acquired in 2013, paid $27m for the 101.73-carat colourless Winston Legacy diamond at a Christie’s auction that year.

“We are proud to continue in the Winston tradition of acquiring the finest gems in the world,” Harry Winston CEO Nayla Hayek said in a statement.

The autumn auction season is under way in Geneva. Sotheby’s will offer jewels that once belonged to Marie Antoinette on Wednesday evening, including an 18th-century natural pearl and diamond pendant that’s estimated to sell for as much as $2m.

Bloomberg 

