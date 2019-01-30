Russians flock to see patriotic war film in age of Trump

Moscow — A state-funded Russian film that lionises a Soviet World War 2 tank and its crew has become the second-highest-grossing home-grown production since the collapse of the Soviet Union, part of a Kremlin-backed drive to instil patriotism in young people.

The Kremlin has long put the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany at the heart of a patriotic push to accompany what it casts as the country’s return to greatness under Vladimir Putin who has portrayed Russia as a fortress besieged by the West.

The new film, T-34, has been praised by the defence ministry, which has shown it to its troops. Its release coincides with heightened tensions with the West, with Putin warning of a new arms race. An opinion poll by Levada published on Wednesday showed more than half of Russians believe their country faces a foreign military threat.

It also comes as Kremlin critics warn of a growing militarisation of society in the wake of Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea, its continued backing for pro-Russian separatists in east Ukraine, and deployment in Syria.

T-34 tells the story of a group of Soviet soldiers who escape a Nazi concentration camp inside a T-34 tank. It is loosely based on real events.

Released on January 1, it has already taken more than 2.1-billion roubles ($31.86m) at the box office and has been watched by more than 8.3-million people, making it the second-most successful domestically produced film in rouble terms since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.

The highest-grossing film, released in 2018, told the story of a Soviet Cold War sports victory over the US.

Vladimir Medinsky, Russia’s culture minister, has suggested people take their children to see T-34.

Medinsky, a Putin ally, has angrily likened critics of the film who have questioned its historical accuracy to Soviet wartime traitors.