World / Europe

Russians flock to see patriotic war film in age of Trump

The release of the state-funded movie about a Soviet World War 2 tank has raked in millions at the box office

30 January 2019 - 17:39 Andrew Osborn
Moscow. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV
Moscow. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV

Moscow — A state-funded Russian film that lionises a Soviet World War 2 tank and its crew has become the second-highest-grossing home-grown production since the collapse of the Soviet Union, part of a Kremlin-backed drive to instil patriotism in young people.

The Kremlin has long put the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany at the heart of a patriotic push to accompany what it casts as the country’s return to greatness under Vladimir Putin who has portrayed Russia as a fortress besieged by the West.

The new film, T-34, has been praised by the defence ministry, which has shown it to its troops. Its release coincides with heightened tensions with the West, with Putin warning of a new arms race. An opinion poll by Levada published on Wednesday showed more than half of Russians believe their country faces a foreign military threat.

It also comes as Kremlin critics warn of a growing militarisation of society in the wake of Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea, its continued backing for pro-Russian separatists in east Ukraine, and deployment in Syria.

T-34 tells the story of a group of Soviet soldiers who escape a Nazi concentration camp inside a T-34 tank. It is loosely based on real events.

Released on January 1, it has already taken more than 2.1-billion roubles ($31.86m) at the box office and has been watched by more than 8.3-million people, making it the second-most successful domestically produced film in rouble terms since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.

The highest-grossing film, released in 2018, told the story of a Soviet Cold War sports victory over the US.

Vladimir Medinsky, Russia’s culture minister, has suggested people take their children to see T-34.

Medinsky, a Putin ally, has angrily likened critics of the film who have questioned its historical accuracy to Soviet wartime traitors.

“It seems to me that here we need to raise and hold the flag,” the TASS news agency cited Medinsky as saying this month, calling for people to feel pride in their country’s wartime achievements.

Some critics have said the film romanticises war and have likened it to a computer game, suggesting it does too little to bring home the human cost of warfare.

But its director, Alexei Sidorov, said he had tried to make a film that was not too gloomy.

“Yes, it’s war. Yes it’s death. Every family lost someone. But we won this war and that’s important,” he said.

Russia estimates that as many as 27-million Soviet citizens, including soldiers and civilians, died during World War 2. In Russia it has long been known as the Great Patriotic War.

Reuters

Russia marks end of Leningrad siege with military parade

Event was the first time war-era and modern heavy weaponry have rolled past the Hermitage Museum, sparking criticism of ‘militarism’
World
2 days ago

Venezuela crisis exposes new fault line in US-Russia rivalry

With Russia and China both patrons of Maduro, and the US against him, is there a new Cold War-style split in the world?
World
2 hours ago

US lifts sanctions on Russian firms linked to oligarch Oleg Deripaska

The Trump administration defied a Democratic-led push in the US Congress to maintain the restrictions
World
2 days ago

Iran’s Rouhani tells nuclear deal critics: blame ‘oath-breaker’ US

Hardliners have repeatedly hammered the 2015 agreement, calling it a fool’s errand
World
2 hours ago

Most read

1.
European Central Bank reshuffle kicks into high ...
World / Europe
2.
Trump pushes back against US spy chiefs on North ...
World / Americas
3.
A last throw of the Brexit dice for Theresa May
World / Europe
4.
Trump tells legislators: Don’t waste time, deal ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Cast in Russia as the enemy within, Jehovah’s Witnesses see Soviet history ...
World / Europe

Russia marks end of Leningrad siege with military parade
World / Europe

US lifts sanctions on Russian firms linked to oligarch Oleg Deripaska
World / Americas

Military intervention kills off chances of democracy
World / Africa

Putin pivots to Zimbabwe and SA as a new power-broker without the colonial ...
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.