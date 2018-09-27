Turkey's Erdogan arrives in Germany under tight security

Berlin — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Germany on Thursday for a controversial three-day state visit that both sides hope will help rebuild relations that have been battered in recent years.

Ties between the Nato allies declined after Erdogan’s government arrested tens of thousands of people in a mass purge following a 2016 putsch attempt, including some who were also German nationals.

Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose country is home to a three-million-strong Turkish community, has repeatedly stressed the importance of good relations with Ankara, a partner she relies on to help stem the flow of migrants arriving on European shores.

With no shortage of political and economic issues hanging over the visit, the shadow of football also looms large.

Turkey and Germany are locked in a bitter contest to host the Euro 2024 tournament, with the winner to be announced several hours after Erdogan’s arrival.

Security was tight in the German capital, where Erdogan was to be greeted outside Tegel airport by press freedom protesters of the group Reporters Without Borders.