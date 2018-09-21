Puzzle of the Croydon Cat Killer solved at last

London — There might not be a maniacal cat-killer on the loose in London, or at least not a human one.

The mutilated remains of hundreds of domestic cats and kittens have been turning up in the south of London since 2015.

Horrified locals have pinned the blame on a figure dubbed the "Croydon Cat Killer" who got his kicks from disembowelling pets and disposing of their remains outside owners’ homes. The hunt for the presumed killer or killers was picked up by animal welfare groups and Scotland Yard, which has reported the findings of a three-year investigation. Police said the culprits were probably not human at all.

"Following a thorough examination of the available evidence, officers working alongside experts have concluded that hundreds of reported cat mutilations in Croydon and elsewhere were not carried out by a human and are likely to be the result of predation or scavenging by wildlife," the Metropolitan Police said, adding that a fox was the most likely predator.

AFP