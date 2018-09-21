World / Europe

FOR THE RIPPER

Puzzle of the Croydon Cat Killer solved at last

21 September 2018 - 05:00 Agency Staff
Picture: 123RF/GOODWEEN123
Picture: 123RF/GOODWEEN123

London — There might not be a maniacal cat-killer on the loose in London, or at least not a human one.

The mutilated remains of hundreds of domestic cats and kittens have been turning up in the south of London since 2015.

Horrified locals have pinned the blame on a figure dubbed the "Croydon Cat Killer" who got his kicks from disembowelling pets and disposing of their remains outside owners’ homes. The hunt for the presumed killer or killers was picked up by animal welfare groups and Scotland Yard, which has reported the findings of a three-year investigation. Police said the culprits were probably not human at all.

"Following a thorough examination of the available evidence, officers working alongside experts have concluded that hundreds of reported cat mutilations in Croydon and elsewhere were not carried out by a human and are likely to be the result of predation or scavenging by wildlife," the Metropolitan Police said, adding that a fox was the most likely predator.

AFP

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
US oil majors in U-turn on industry climate ...
World / Americas
2.
Floodwaters still rising across US storm-hit areas
World / Americas
3.
Kenyan MPs back bid to halve VAT on petrol
World / Africa
4.
Anwar Ibrahim a step closer on the road from jail ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

UK police believe they know Novichok attack suspects, but aren’t saying who ...
World / Europe

No need to pray — in Trump’s America, your guns are in safe hands
World / Americas

British police make second arrest over London train attack
World / Europe

London tube explosion from home-made bomb, possibly inspired by IS
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.