London tube explosion from home-made bomb, possibly inspired by IS

"There were phones, hats, bags all over the place and when I looked back I saw a bag with flames." Charlie Craven said, who had just got on the train when the device exploded. "Literally, within three seconds of putting your bag down, the doors just closing, we hear a loud explosion. I looked around and saw this massive fireball ... coming down the carriage."

He said terrified passengers fled, fearing a second explosion or a gunman, with people being knocked to the ground and crushed in the stampede to escape. Outside the station, a woman was carried off on a stretcher with her legs covered in a foil blanket while others were led away swathed in bandages.

‘Keep calm’

In 2005, 52 people were killed when four British Islamists carried out suicide bomb attacks on three London underground trains and a bus, and this year Britain has suffered four attacks which killed a total of 36 people. UK Prime Minister Theresa May returned to London to chair a meeting of Britain’s emergency response committee later on Friday.

"My thoughts are with those injured at Parsons Green and the emergency services who, once again, are responding swiftly and bravely to a suspected terrorist incident," May said. Foreign secretary Boris Johnson said people should "keep calm" and continue their lives as normal.

"Another attack in London by a loser terrorist," US President Donald Trump said on Twitter. "These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!"

British police have not said anything about who could be behind the attack. However, a US law enforcement official and a US intelligence source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the attack might well have been carried out in response to recent Islamic State (IS) video messages urging would-be militants to attack trains and other public transport.

The officials said the device "doesn’t look very professionally built" and said its rudimentary design suggested the attack was carried out by someone inspired by IS propaganda rather than by a well-trained cell.

UK security services believe those behind some of the militant incidents in Britain this year had probably been acting alone and likely radicalised by online material. In March this year, a man drove a car into pedestrians on London’s Westminster Bridge killing four, before he stabbed a policeman to death outside parliament. A further 22 people were killed in a suicide bombing at a pop concert in Manchester in May, and the following month three Islamist militants drove into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing people at nearby restaurants and bars, killing eight. In June, a van was driven into worshippers near a mosque in north London which left one man dead.

On Thursday, figures showed there had been a record number of terrorism-related arrests in the last year and earlier this week, Rowley said there had been a shift-change in the threat, noting that in the three years until March this year, police foiled 13 potential attacks but in the next 17 weeks, there were four attacks while the authorities thwarted six others.

Reuters