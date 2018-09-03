World / Europe

US ‘crudely’ trying to recruit Russians as US spies, says Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says attempts by Washington to recruit Russian citizens shows how the US meddles in Russia’s internal affairs

03 September 2018 - 14:38 Maria Tsvetkova
The Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Picture: ISTOCK
Moscow — The Kremlin said on Monday the US was "crudely" trying to recruit Russian nationals to act as its agents, adding that this showed Washington was meddling in Russian affairs.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked during a conference call to comment on a report in the New York Times which said the FBI and US Justice Department had tried unsuccessfully to recruit Russian aluminium tycoon Oleg Deripaska as an informer between 2014 and 2016.

"The fact is that the US in recent years is working crudely using its intelligence services, trying to recruit Russian citizens, exerting moral and other pressure on them … I think these incidents in the most eloquent manner testify to the attempts to interfere in Russia’s internal affairs," Peskov said.

