Greece’s long-term debt prospects are uncertain, says IMF

29 June 2018 - 15:53 Agency Staff
A man walks past pictures of ancient coins in central Athens, Greece. Picture: REUTERS
Athens — Greece’s long-term debt prospects are uncertain, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday, questioning the country’s ability to maintain high budget surpluses to 2060 under a recent eurozone deal.

"The debt relief recently agreed with Greece’s European partners has significantly improved debt sustainability over the medium term, but longer term prospects remain uncertain," the IMF said in a preliminary report.

Last week, eurozone ministers agreed to extend maturities by 10 years on major parts of Greece’s total debt obligations, a mountain that has reached close to double the country’s annual economic output.

In turn, Greece committed to a budget surplus not counting debt repayment of 3.5% to 2022, and 2.2% to 2060. "A surplus of 2.2% is very challenging to achieve," IMF mission chief Peter Dohlman told reporters in Athens.

The IMF notes that since 1945, only five eurozone countries have ever been able to maintain an average primary balance higher than 1.5% of output for a period longer than 10 years. Only one, Italy, did so in the context of double-digit unemployment rates.

"There are significant risks on the horizon [and] the legacies of the crisis still linger," Dohlman said. He pointed to soaring private debt, a high portion of non-performing loans weighing down Greek banks, and a declining working population believed to be shrinking by 1% each year.

Dohlman insisted however that borrowing markets are now "wide open" for Greece following the eurozone deal.

Greece currently owes the IMF about €10bn which it is expected to fully repay by 2024, said Dohlman, a former IMF mission chief to Belarus.

The IMF is now operating in a "consultation mode" and is expected to visit the country for audits twice a year, co-ordinating with European institutions who will be sending missions every three months.

The global lender expects to issue its sustainability analysis of Greece’s debt in early August.

AFP

