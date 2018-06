Emmanuel Macron does the maths and comes up with G-6 being the answer

Ottawa/Paris — French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that no leader was forever, suggesting a more confrontational attitude towards US President Donald Trump as leaders from the Group of Seven (G-7) countries prepare to clash on trade at a summit in Canada.

Asked by reporters whether the problem with Trump was that he "didn’t care about being isolated", Macron said: "You say the US president doesn’t care at all. Maybe, but nobody is forever," when flanked by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"The six countries of the G-7 without the US, are a bigger market taken together than the American market. There will be no world hegemony if we know how to organise ourselves. And we don’t want there to be one."

Macron has, so far, taken a more conciliatory tone with Trump, whom he calls his "friend". On Thursday, although he said it was important to remain civil, he signaled his intention to close ranks with other leaders.

"Maybe the American president doesn’t care about being isolated today, but we don’t mind being six, if needs be," Macron said. "Because these six represent values, represent an economic market, and, more than anything, represent a real force at the international level today."

