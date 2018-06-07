European Union: An ‘empire’ crumbling?

South Africans might find the grand question of the future of the EU a perplexing and distant topic. But following two political crises in as many weeks, the chances of a major continental calamity have ratcheted up a notch.

The potential fallout would leave no country untouched. So far European leaders have managed to keep the lid on this boiling pot — but for how much longer?

Canny financier and philanthropist George Soros, himself a pro-European of an odd sort, does not mince his words: "The disintegration of Europe is no longer a figure of speech; it is a harsh reality," he said recently.

The EU faces a large number of threats, external and internal. From the outside, the EU is threatened by Trump’s America, Putin’s Russia, Erdogan’s Turkey and Assad’s Syria.

Inside, Poland and Hungary are undermining the values on which the EU is based, but Italy is emerging as the most pressing challenge to its sustainability, Soros says. And this is not even to mention Brexit.

It’s an awesome problem that defies the continent’s most sophisticated brains, never mind its voters, whose preferences and political choices run the gamut of options from full-scale retreat to the hyper-intensification of the European project, with none gaining predominance.

The crisis is illustrated by the outcome of the recent Italian election in which parties on the extreme Right, and Centre and the Left, gained almost equal support, and the result is an unlikely Left-Right coalition as odd as the EFF/DA coalition that runs Johannesburg.

At least Italians have a government; that seemed unlikely just a few days ago.

Last week markets eased after the creation of an uneasy coalition between Luigi Di Maio of Movimento 5 Stelle and Matteo Salvini of Lega.

But no sooner was that problem plastered over than Spain’s government collapsed. Spain’s parliament ousted prime minister Mariano Rajoy on Friday in a no-confidence vote after evidence that his administration was corrupt. This is the first time a head of government has been ousted since Spain made the transition to democracy in 1977. Pedro Sanchez, a pro-European, is the prime minister in waiting at the time of writing. He has only to be sworn in by the king for the appointment to become official.