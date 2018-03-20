Banker Frederic Marino fights firm he founded over corruption charges

London — Nine years and one revolution after agreeing to manage more than $620m of Libyan funds, a London banker is in court fighting the firm he founded, and defending fees he used for a lifestyle that included a £165,000 stay at a five-star hotel in the British capital.

Frederic Marino is accused by FM Capital Partners of taking more than $16m in secret commissions between 2009 and 2014, seeking and sharing bribes and of abusing his position as one of the directors of the firm. Marino denies the allegations, saying the money given to him for trades made outside the fund were "standard market practice", according to his court filings.

FMCP alleges Marino and a former Julius Baer banker, Yoshiki Ohmura, conspired to improperly funnel money to themselves from the Libya Africa Investment Portfolio — a Libyan sovereign wealth fund. They gained commissions on long-term investments and shorter structured trades and then failed to disclose their actions to the company that Marino founded, effectively depriving the fund of the money, it alleges.

There was "no sensible commercial rationale" behind entering into the structured products, Nathan Pillow, FMCP’s trial lawyer, asserted during his questioning of Ohmura Monday. The only reason for the trades was to "line your own pockets, with Mr Marino," he told Ohmura, who denied the allegations and insisted there was commercial benefit in the products.

The corruption of the defendants "was motivated by and resulted in their personal enrichment on a grand scale," lawyers for FMPC said in court filings. "As they knew, their gains came at the direct expense of the very assets that FMCP was supposed to be protecting."

Lawyers for Marino accused FMCP of trying to retrospectively "move the goalposts" and take fees that rightfully belong to him.