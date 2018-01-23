World / Europe

UK’s regulator says Murdoch’s takeover of Sky is not in the public interest

23 January 2018 - 11:49 Paul Sandle and Kate Holton
Rupert Murdoch. Picture: REUTERS

London — Britain’s competition regulator has told Rupert Murdoch his $15bn takeover of Sky is not in the public interest and will be blocked unless there is a way to prevent the tycoon from influencing the network’s news output.

The initial ruling complicates a plan by Walt Disney to buy the majority of Murdoch’s assets, including Sky. Disney had hoped that Murdoch would take full control of the European broadcaster by the time the US group completed its takeover.

Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox agreed to buy the 61% of Sky it did not already own in December 2016, re-igniting a political row about the influence he wields through his ownership of newspapers and his current 39% stake in Sky, the biggest pay-TV platform.

The government, which will take the final decision on the deal, asked the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to judge if Murdoch had too much influence in Britain and would uphold broadcasting standards.

The CMA said on Tuesday that the deal, as proposed, went against the public interest because it would give the Murdoch family too much control over the provision of news. It said possible ways to resolve its concerns about Murdoch’s influence in Britain could include spinning off or divesting Sky News, or insulating Sky News from Fox’s influence.

A third option is to block the deal outright.

The regulator did, however, clear Murdoch on the issue of broadcasting standards, saying that recent allegations of sexual harassment at his Fox News organisation in the US did not call into question his commitment to upholding standards in Britain.

"We have provisionally found that if the Fox-Sky merger went ahead as proposed, it would be against the public interest," the CMA’s Anne Lambert said. "It would result in the Murdoch family having too much control over news providers in the UK, and too much influence over public opinion and the political agenda."

Fox said it was disappointed about the provisional judgment, although it welcomed the decision that it had a genuine commitment to broadcasting standards. It said it would continue to engage with the CMA ahead of the final report in May, and it anticipated approval of the deal by June 30.

Sky shares rose 2% in early trade.

Reuters

