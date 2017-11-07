Paradise Papers: EU ministers put blacklist on agenda

Brussels — EU finance ministers would discuss setting up a blacklist of worldwide tax havens on Tuesday, EU officials said, after leaked documents from an offshore law firm revealed investments by wealthy individuals and institutions globally.

The subject’s inclusion on the monthly meeting’s agenda came after the weekend publication of media reports citing the so-called Paradise Papers, a trove of leaked financial documents mostly from Appleby, a prominent offshore law firm.

EU countries had planned for months to reach an agreement on a blacklist for tax havens by the end of 2017. The new revelations prompted the discussion to be brought forward, EU officials said.

No final decision was expected on Tuesday.

The EU has discussed measures to crack down on tax avoidance in the past, including in the wake of the 2016 Panama Paperschronicling a shadowy world of offshore holdings and hidden wealth.