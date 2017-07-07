Mayhem in Hamburg as G-20 protesters torch cars, disrupt port operations

Hamburg — Protesters seeking to disrupt the Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Hamburg fanned out across the city as others torched cars, harrying police a day after an anticapitalist march in the German port city was broken up with water cannon and pepper spray.

As Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed leaders including US President Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, demonstrators tried to block entry into the congress centre hosting the G-20 meeting, with one group sitting on the street Trump is set to take to reach the gathering.

Police used a water cannon to try to end the sit-in.

Another group sought to halt logistics operations in Hamburg’s port, Europe’s third-largest.

"Several groups of people in the inner city have occupied street intersections — we’re on the scene and call them to leave peacefully," Hamburg police said on Twitter.

The mayhem added to tension on the first day of the two-day gathering, where Trump was scheduled to hold his first meeting with Putin.

With helicopters buzzing overhead and the streets full of armoured cars and police — more than 15,000 from across the country — traffic in the city of 1.7-million ground to a halt.

Police grappled overnight with black-clad anarchists who torched cars and rampaged through the city’s Schanzenviertel neighbourhood after a march of thousands was halted by police Thursday evening.