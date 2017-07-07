Mayhem in Hamburg as G-20 protesters torch cars, disrupt port operations
Colour-coded demonstrations are fanning out across the city, blocking entry to the venue of the G-20 meeting
Hamburg — Protesters seeking to disrupt the Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Hamburg fanned out across the city as others torched cars, harrying police a day after an anticapitalist march in the German port city was broken up with water cannon and pepper spray.
As Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed leaders including US President Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, demonstrators tried to block entry into the congress centre hosting the G-20 meeting, with one group sitting on the street Trump is set to take to reach the gathering.
Police used a water cannon to try to end the sit-in.
Another group sought to halt logistics operations in Hamburg’s port, Europe’s third-largest.
"Several groups of people in the inner city have occupied street intersections — we’re on the scene and call them to leave peacefully," Hamburg police said on Twitter.
The mayhem added to tension on the first day of the two-day gathering, where Trump was scheduled to hold his first meeting with Putin.
With helicopters buzzing overhead and the streets full of armoured cars and police — more than 15,000 from across the country — traffic in the city of 1.7-million ground to a halt.
Police grappled overnight with black-clad anarchists who torched cars and rampaged through the city’s Schanzenviertel neighbourhood after a march of thousands was halted by police Thursday evening.
Activists with a group called Block G-20 staged blockades, including on a bridge where Trump’s motorcade was set to cross to reach the gathering. Other colour-coded groups were staging sit-ins elsewhere.
A separate action, calling itself "Shut down the logistics of the capital", blockaded entry points for container trucks into the port.
Police said demonstrators in the city’s Altona district had torched parked cars and attacked a police station. German television showed plumes of smoke from the burning vehicles.
The tense turn began on Thursday when police shut down the protesters’ main anticapitalist march in the St Pauli district, demanding that a clutch of Black Bloc anarchists in the front of the demonstration remove their masks.
After talks with organisers failed, the police plunged into the crowd to separate the bloc, triggering chaos as onlookers and marchers fled from the pepper spray and water cannon.
"We were standing there and the police suddenly blocked the march — and at some point we heard a loud bang and everybody started running," said Wolle, a 41-year-old Hamburg native, who declined to give his last name. "It’s really a shame. These are our tax funds."
Organisers have said they will try to infiltrate the city’s sites that will be used by G-20 leaders, including the summit venue just north of the city centre, City Hall and the Elbphilharmonie concert hall.
Bloomberg
Please login or register to comment.