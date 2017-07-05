Battle lines drawn in Hamburg: these are the key issues at the G-20 meeting

Berlin — Leaders of the world’s top economies will gather in Germany on Friday for what is likely to be the stormiest Group of 20 (G-20) summit in years, with disagreements ranging from wars to climate change and global trade.

Here are some of the most volatile issues and disputes, and the key personalities involved, in the July 7-8 meeting in the northern port city of Hamburg.

• North Korean aggression

North Korea’s first successful test of an intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday is likely to overshadow all other trade and diplomatic rows.

The reclusive state’s relentless pursuit of its nuclear ambitions comes as a slap in the face for US President Donald Trump, who vowed Pyongyang’s goal of possessing an ICBM "won’t happen".

The tough-talking property tycoon has so far failed to persuade China to bring its rogue neighbour to heel.

• Climate

Germany has made climate protection a priority of its G20 presidency. It had hoped to get the world’s biggest industrialised and emerging economies to commit to taking the lead in implementing the landmark 2015 Paris climate deal on keeping the global rise in temperatures "well below" two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) from pre-industrial times.

But Trump dashed those hopes after vowing in early June that he would pull the world’s second biggest carbon emitter out of the Paris accord.

Host Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted that after Trump’s announcement, she "knew that we could not expect discussions to be easy".

But she and European allies have vowed to defend the climate pact at the summit, setting them on a collision course with Trump.