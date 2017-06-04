Seven killed in London Bridge 'terrorist' attack

Militants drove a van at high speed into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing Saturday night revellers on the street and in nearby bars, killing at least seven people and wounding more than 30.

Armed police rushed to the scene and shot dead the three male attackers in the Borough Market area near the bridge as authorities urged Londoners on Twitter to "run, hide, tell" if they were caught up in the violence.

The attacks come days ahead of a June 8 election and less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

"Sadly, six people have died in addition to the three attackers shot by police," Mark Rowley, Britain's top anti-terrorism officer, said. The three attackers had been wearing what looked like explosive vests that were later found to have been hoaxes.

The BBC showed a photograph of two possible attackers shot by police, one of whom had canisters strapped to his body. Hours after the attack the area, just downstream from London's government quarter, remained sealed off and patrolled by armed police and counter-terrorism officers.

The London ambulance service said more than 30 people had been taken to hospitals across the city. Three major London hospitals were on lockdown to keep patients and staff safe.