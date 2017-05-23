BID TO SACK CHAIRMAN
Crisis of confidence at AkzoNobel, court told
Activist investor Elliott Advisors and at least seven other shareholder groups accuse the management of ‘creating a crisis of confidence’
Amsterdam — AkzoNobel shareholders and a US hedge fund manager went to court on Monday to force the world’s leading paint manufacturer to allow a vote on ousting the Dutch company’s chairman amid a fierce takeover bid.
Activist investor Elliott Advisors and at least seven other shareholder groups accused the management of "creating a crisis of confidence" among its shareholders after AkzoNobel rejected three takeover offers from US rival PPG.
Elliott lodged a case with the Dutch Enterprise Chamber in Amsterdam, asking the tribunal to order an extraordinary meeting of AkzoNobel shareholders that could vote on whether to dismiss board chairman Antony Burgmans.
"Shareholders are single-handedly being robbed of their right to call to account those in charge of policy, namely Burgmans," said lawyer Jan Willem de Groot, acting for Elliott.
"There is a serious crisis of confidence between AkzoNobel and a large group of shareholders," De Groot said.
Earlier in May, AkzoNobel snubbed a third takeover offer by PPG that valued the company at about €24.6bn.
AkzoNobel said PPG’s deal undervalued the group and "contained significant risks and uncertainties". PPG now has until June 1 to submit a formal bid for AkzoNobel to the Dutch market regulator without the AkzoNobel board’s support, according to Dutch legal experts.
The Enterprise Chamber is expected to rule within a week.
Elliott, headquartered in New York, holds a stake of just more than 3% in AkzoNobel but with other shareholders in favour of the deal with PPG, claims more than 17% representation.
De Groot said "the rapid way" in which AkzoNobel’s board
had refused the request by
Elliott and other shareholders for an extraordinary meeting was "unacceptable".
Elliott insists that PPG’s proposal must be taken seriously and that can only happen through serious negotiations with each other.
PPG CEO Michael McGarry said Burgmans had "refused to entertain a proposal from PPG and engage with PPG, regardless of the impact to stakeholders. It was and still is our preference to negotiate with Akzo and, if possible, reach an agreement."
"What PPG wants is for Akzo to hold a proper discussion over the possible combination of both companies," the lawyer said, denying accusations of collusion between PPG and Elliott.
AkzoNobel has said there is a "significant integration risk" to a tie-up with PPG, warning the US company has provided no job guarantees for its 46,000-strong workforce. It has also stood by Burgmans saying his dismissal "would be irresponsible, disproportionate [and] damaging".
AFP
