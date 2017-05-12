Good economic news from Paris and Berlin

Berlin/Paris — There was good economic news from Germany and France on Friday.

German growth accelerated in the first quarter, while the French economy continued to add jobs.

The German economy’s acceleration was driven by higher investment in construction, machinery and equipment, robust household and state spending as well as strong exports, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.

Europe’s biggest economy grew by 0.6% on the quarter in the January-March period after 0.4% in the final three months of 2016, the data showed.

This was in line with the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll and the strongest quarterly growth rate since the first quarter of 2016 when the economy expanded by 0.7%.

"Investments grew strongly. Due to the mild weather, investments in buildings as well as in equipment were significantly higher than in the fourth quarter of 2016," the office said in a statement.

Private households and the state had increased their consumption expenditures slightly at the beginning of the year, it added.

"In addition, foreign trade also gained momentum and supported growth as exports grew more sharply than imports according to preliminary calculations," the office said.

On the year, GDP grew by 1.7% on a seasonally unadjusted basis in the first quarter, which was also in line with the consensus forecast.

"A boom without end in Germany ... and despite all the risks," Bankhaus Lampe analyst Alexander Krueger said, adding it was a good sign that the upswing was based on a broad foundation.

"However, it should be noted that the economy would be humming less without the support of interest rates which are too low for Germany," he added.

The German growth figures are the latest in a batch of solid data that are likely to help Chancellor Angela Merkel burnish her economic credentials ahead of a September 24 federal election, when she will seek a fourth term.

Merkel’s conservatives have already widened their lead in opinion polls over the main opposition Social Democrats (SPD) who are junior partners in the current coalition and want to unseat Merkel with their chancellor candidate Martin Schulz.

The growth figures also underline the strength of the German economy compared with its peers.

The French economy, the second-largest in the eurozone, grew 0.3% in the first quarter, slowing down from 0.5% in the final quarter of 2016, preliminary data showed.

For Italy, the third-biggest economy in the 19-member bloc, the national central bank has projected a quarterly growth rate of 0.2%. Preliminary data are due next Tuesday.

The Spanish economy powered ahead, however, with a stronger than expected growth rate of 0.8% in the first quarter, above the eurozone average of 0.5%.

French employment

Although growth slowed, France’s economy added nearly 50,000 new jobs in the first three months of the year, marking seven consecutive quarters of net new job creation, data from the Insee statistics agencies showed on Friday.

Nonfarm private-sector payrolls rose by 49,400, or 0.3%, in the first quarter, after rising an upwardly revised 67,300, or 0.4%, in the previous quarter, Insee said in a first estimate for the first three months of 2017.

The increase brought the overall level to 16.228-million, the highest level since the third quarter of 2008 just before the global financial crisis began taking its toll on the French economy.

The improvement was driven by the services sector, where 56,200 net new jobs helped offset the destruction of 4,800 in the industrial sector and 2,000 in construction.

The steady creation of new jobs, almost exclusively in services, since the second quarter of 2015, is gradually helping heal France’s labour market after huge job losses during the financial crisis.

However, so far the increase has not been enough to bring unemployment substantially lower, partly because the number of people in the job market has also been rising.

