Buckingham Palace’s headline act to retire from public duties

London — Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, will retire from public engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace said Thursday in a surprise announcement.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who turns 96 on June 10, is the longest-serving consort in British history, and is still in good health.

But the royal family’s patriarch, who conducted 219 royal engagements last year, has been gradually reducing his workload in his nineties.

Prince Philip was in classic jovial form as he joined Queen Elizabeth at a service and lunch on Thursday for members of the prestigious Order of Merit.

When mathematician member Michael Atiyah said to him: "I’m sorry to hear you’re standing down," the duke replied: "Well, I can’t stand up much longer."

On Wednesday he described himself as "the world’s most experienced plaque-unveiler" on a visit to Lord’s cricket ground in London.

"He’s looking forward to enjoying more of his leisure time," a royal aide said. "This is not a decision taken for medical reasons. The duke decided this is the right time; he’s nearly 96 and most people will have retired 30 years earlier."

The former naval officer’s irascible, no-nonsense approach, combined with his infamous and sometimes politically incorrect off-the-cuff remarks, has not made it easy for people to warm to his style.

But his forthright manner and unwavering devotion to duty and the queen has endeared him to the nation.

British Prime Minister Theresa May offered him the country’s "deepest gratitude and good wishes".

Buckingham Palace said in their statement: "His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year." "In taking this decision, the duke has the full support of the queen."