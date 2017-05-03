Theresa May accuses EU of using Brexit threats to influence the June election

London — British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday accused Brussels of deliberately threatening Britain over the Brexit talks in order to affect the outcome of next month’s general election.

In a forceful statement outside Downing Street just hours after the European Union’s negotiator set out his plans for the talks, May said some people in the EU did not want the process to succeed.

"In the last few days, we have seen just how tough these talks are likely to be," the Conservative leader said, charging that Britain’s negotiating position had been "misrepresented" in the European press.

"The European Commission’s negotiating stance has hardened. Threats against Britain have been issued by European politicians and officials," she said.

"All of these acts have been deliberately timed to affect the result of the general election that will take place on June 8. The events of the last few days have shown that — whatever our wishes, and however reasonable the positions of Europe’s other leaders — there are some in Brussels who do not want these talks to succeed. Who do not want Britain to prosper."