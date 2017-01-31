World / Europe

Lessons of Second World War are being forgotten, Prince Charles says

31 January 2017 - 18:56 PM Robert Hutton
Prince Charles. Picture: REUTERS
London — Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, said he feared the lessons of the Second World War had been forgotten, at a time that his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, finds herself at the centre of a dispute about whether President Donald Trump should have been invited to the UK.

Trump’s ban on people travelling to the US from seven Muslim-majority countries has sparked protests. In the UK, 1.6-million people had signed a parliamentary petition calling for the invitation to be withdrawn. Prime Minister Theresa May has said the state visit later this year would go ahead.

"The work of World Jewish Relief enables us to rally together, to do what we can to support people practically, emotionally and spiritually," the prince said in speech at a Jewish charity’s dinner on Monday night. "Particularly at a time when the horrific lessons of the last war seem to be in increasing danger of being forgotten."

Queen Elizabeth II, who has famously never given an interview in her more than six decades as monarch, has steered clear of any political commentary.

Her son, on the other hand, does speak out on issues he feels passionately about, such as climate change and religious persecution. In December, he decried the rise of an "aggressive" populism against minority faiths.

The Sunday Times reported that if the visit went ahead, Charles planned to confront Trump over global warming.

Bloomberg

