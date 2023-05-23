Pakistan’s anti-corruption agency questions Imran Khan

Talks between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have yet to result in a deal as deadline looms
More load-shedding will be catastrophic
The municipality has taken over the drinking water project meant to have been completed in March 2022
Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is headed to Russia amid the SA-US diplomatic fallout
A passenger accused Cathay flight attendants of discriminating against non-English speakers on a flight from Chengdu to Hong Kong
The five-part ‘ailment and cure’ pairings are inextricably intertwined, each driving or hindering the other
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Magauta Mphahlele, the executive director for the South African Credit & Risk Reporting Association
Medicines being shipped abroad from June 1 must be certified by government laboratories
The way the sport is changing, cricket players face the real risk of burnout
Agya’s replacement offers more features and an attractive Kinto One financing option
Islamabad — Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan was questioned on Tuesday by an anti-graft agency on corruption charges, his lawyer said, less than a week after he rejected a summons to appear and denounced the allegations against him.
Khan, who says corruption charges have been concocted, is embroiled in a confrontation with the powerful military, which has ruled Pakistan directly or overseen civilian governments throughout its history.
Khan was arrested and detained on May 9, sparking widespread protests by his supporters, and raising new worries about the stability of the nuclear-armed country as it struggles with its worst economic crisis in decades.
Khan was later freed on bail.
“He has joined the investigation,” said his lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, referring to his questioning by officials of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
His wife, Bushra Khan, who also faces graft charges, had joined him but only Imran Khan had been questioned as of early Tuesday afternoon, Chaudhry said. Bushra Khan has not commented on the charges against her but Imran Khan has rejected them.
The former international cricket star became prime minister in 2018 with the tacit support of the military, though both sides denied it at the time, but he later fell out with generals and was ousted as prime minister after losing a confidence vote in 2022.
Khan has since then been campaigning for a snap election, with rallies by his supporters across the country.
The prime minister who replaced him, Shahbaz Sharif, has rejected Khan’s call for a general election before it is due late in 2023.
Khan won widespread popularity among Pakistan's 220-million people with a conservative, nationalistic agenda, and that support has been reinforced more recently by his challenge to the military establishment.
The recent protests against his arrest saw his supporters ransacking the homes of senior officers and storming army headquarters, posing an unprecedented challenge to the Muslim country's most powerful institution.
The NAB, which has investigated, put on trial or jailed all those who have served as prime minister since 2008, had asked asked Khan, on May 18, to attend the investigation, but he had declined.
The NAB had given Khan a May 25 deadline to show up, which could have led to his arrest in case of noncompliance.
The NAB arrested Khan earlier in May on allegations that he and his wife received land worth millions of dollars as a bribe from a real-estate tycoon through a charitable trust.
Khan called the allegations “absolutely false, frivolous and concocted” in a statement to the NAB last week.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Pakistan’s anti-corruption agency questions Imran Khan
In recent protests against Khan’s arrest, supporters have ransacked the homes of senior officers and stormed army headquarters
Islamabad — Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan was questioned on Tuesday by an anti-graft agency on corruption charges, his lawyer said, less than a week after he rejected a summons to appear and denounced the allegations against him.
Khan, who says corruption charges have been concocted, is embroiled in a confrontation with the powerful military, which has ruled Pakistan directly or overseen civilian governments throughout its history.
Khan was arrested and detained on May 9, sparking widespread protests by his supporters, and raising new worries about the stability of the nuclear-armed country as it struggles with its worst economic crisis in decades.
Khan was later freed on bail.
“He has joined the investigation,” said his lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, referring to his questioning by officials of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
His wife, Bushra Khan, who also faces graft charges, had joined him but only Imran Khan had been questioned as of early Tuesday afternoon, Chaudhry said. Bushra Khan has not commented on the charges against her but Imran Khan has rejected them.
The former international cricket star became prime minister in 2018 with the tacit support of the military, though both sides denied it at the time, but he later fell out with generals and was ousted as prime minister after losing a confidence vote in 2022.
Khan has since then been campaigning for a snap election, with rallies by his supporters across the country.
The prime minister who replaced him, Shahbaz Sharif, has rejected Khan’s call for a general election before it is due late in 2023.
Khan won widespread popularity among Pakistan's 220-million people with a conservative, nationalistic agenda, and that support has been reinforced more recently by his challenge to the military establishment.
The recent protests against his arrest saw his supporters ransacking the homes of senior officers and storming army headquarters, posing an unprecedented challenge to the Muslim country's most powerful institution.
The NAB, which has investigated, put on trial or jailed all those who have served as prime minister since 2008, had asked asked Khan, on May 18, to attend the investigation, but he had declined.
The NAB had given Khan a May 25 deadline to show up, which could have led to his arrest in case of noncompliance.
The NAB arrested Khan earlier in May on allegations that he and his wife received land worth millions of dollars as a bribe from a real-estate tycoon through a charitable trust.
Khan called the allegations “absolutely false, frivolous and concocted” in a statement to the NAB last week.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Imran Khan and wife out on bail
Pakistani premier orders arrest of violent protesters
Imran Khan gets two weeks’ bail in Pakistan
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.