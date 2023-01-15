At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in 30 years

Traffic levels in China are rebounding from record lows after the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, resulting in stronger demand for crude and oil products.
Kathmandu — At least 68 people were killed on Sunday when a domestic flight of Yeti Airlines crashed in Pokhara in Nepal, the worst air crash in three decades in the small Himalayan nation.
Hundreds of rescue workers scoured the hillside where the flight carrying 72 people from the capital Kathmandu went down. Officials late in the evening called off the search operations for the day, saying they will resume on Monday.
Local TV showed rescue workers scrambling around broken sections of the aircraft. Some of the ground near the crash site was scorched, with licks of flames visible.
The weather had been clear and there was no immediate indication of what caused the crash.
It was Nepal’s deadliest air crash since 1992, the Aviation Safety Network database showed, when a Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A300 crashed into a hillside upon approach to Kathmandu, killing all 167 people on board.
Nearly 350 people have died since 2000 in plane or helicopter crashes in Nepal — home to eight of the world’s 14 highest mountains, including Everest — where sudden weather changes can make for hazardous conditions.
The EU has banned Nepali airlines from its airspace since 2013, citing safety concerns.
The aircraft made contact with the airport from Seti Gorge at 10.50am, the aviation authority said in a statement. “Then it crashed.”
“Half of the plane is on the hillside,” said Arun Tamu, a local resident, who told Reuters he reached the site minutes after the plane went down. “The other half has fallen into the gorge of the Seti River.”
Khum Bahadur Chhetri said he watched from the roof of his house as the flight approached.
“I saw the plane trembling, moving left and right, and then suddenly its nosedived and it went into the gorge,” Chhetri told Reuters, adding that local residents took two passengers to a hospital.
The government has set up a panel to investigate the cause of the crash and it is expected to report within 45 days, the finance minister, Bishnu Paudel, told reporters.
At least 309 people have died since 2000 in aircraft or helicopter crashes in Nepal — home to eight of the world’s 14 highest mountains, including Everest — where sudden weather changes can make for hazardous conditions.
Those on the twin-engined ATR 72 aircraft included two infants and four crew members, said airline spokesperson Sudarshan Bartaula.
The journey to Pokhara, Nepal's second-largest city tucked under the picturesque Annapurna mountain range, from Kathmandu is one of the country's most popular tourist routes, with many preferring a short flight instead of a six-hour drive through hilly roads.
The weather on Sunday was clear, said Jagannath Niroula, spokesperson for Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority.
Passengers included five Indians, four Russians and one Irish, two South Korean, one Australian, one French and one Argentine national.
The ATR72 of European planemaker ATR is a widely used twin engine turboprop jet manufactured by a joint venture of Airbus and Italy’s Leonardo. Yeti Airlines has a fleet of six ATR72-500 aircraft, according to its website.
“ATR specialists are fully engaged to support both the investigation and the customer,” the company said on Twitter, adding that its first thoughts were for those affected, after having been informed of the accident.
Airbus and Leonardo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Flight-tracking website FlightRadar24 said on Twitter the Yeti Airlines aircraft was 15 years old and equipped with an old transponder with unreliable data. “We are downloading high-resolution data and verifying the data quality,” it said.
On its website, Yeti describes itself as a leading domestic carrier. It also owns Tara Air, and the two together offer the “widest network” in Nepal, the company says.
Reuters
