Blast in Kabul kills two Russian embassy staff

Later today Opec and its allies will discuss oil output cuts of 100,000 barrels per day among other options, sources from the group told Reuters
Only big tech will win if the government gives the nod to legislation
High court yet to decide on the regulator’s urgent application to place the scheme under curatorship
Kgalema Motlanthe, chair of the ANC electoral committee, says branches must choose leadership candidates that boast capacity, integrity and resonate with broader society
The stock, which has dropped about 69% this year, falls as much as 14% in London trading
Evan Pickworth interviews Mansoor Parker, executive in the tax practice at ENSafrica
SA’s functioning capital markets are crucial for adaptation, says Shameela Soobramoney
Ukraine has for weeks been telling residents in its occupied south to be ready and to evacuate before it launches a counteroffensiv
Game’s administrators have historically been reactionary rather than proactive
Audi has finally unleashed its latest RS3 Sportback and Sedan models upon our shores.
Kabul — Two Russian embassy staff in Kabul were killed when a suicide bomber detonated explosives near the entrance of the embassy, in a blast that injured 11 others, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.
Police said two people had died in the incident but did not give their identities, while the attacker was shot dead by armed guards as he approached the gate, in one of the first such attacks since the Taliban took power last year.
“The suicide attacker before reaching the target, was recognised and shot by Russian embassy (Taliban) guards ... there is no information about casualties yet,” Mawlawi Sabir, the head of the police district where the attack took place, told Reuters.
The Russianforeign ministry said in a statement that an unknown militant set off an explosive device near the entrance to the consular section of the embassy about 10.50am Kabul time.
“As a result of the attack, two employees of the diplomatic mission were killed, and there are also victims among Afghan citizens,” the ministry said.
Russia is one of the few countries to have maintained an embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took over the country more than a year ago. Though Moscow does not officially recognise the Taliban’s government, they have been in talks with officials over an agreement to supply gasoline and other commodities.
The United Nations’ mission in Afghanistan (Unama) condemned the blast.
“In light of recent events, Unama stresses the need for the de facto authorities to take steps to ensure the safety and security of the people as well as diplomatic missions,” the UN wrote on Twitter, in reference to the Taliban government.
During the decades-long Taliban insurgency against the western-backed Afghan government, bombings targeting foreign missions were a regular occurrence in Kabul, especially in recent years, with embassies and hotels fortifying themselves with razor wire and blast walls.
Such incidents have decreased dramatically since the insurgent group swept to power in August 2021.
Since then, attacks — some of them claimed by Islamic State — mainly targeted the Taliban and civilian targets such as mosques.
No group has claimed responsibility for Monday’s blast.Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Blast in Kabul kills two Russian embassy staff
A suicide bomber detonated explosives near the entrance of the embassy, in a blast that injured 11 others
Kabul — Two Russian embassy staff in Kabul were killed when a suicide bomber detonated explosives near the entrance of the embassy, in a blast that injured 11 others, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.
Police said two people had died in the incident but did not give their identities, while the attacker was shot dead by armed guards as he approached the gate, in one of the first such attacks since the Taliban took power last year.
“The suicide attacker before reaching the target, was recognised and shot by Russian embassy (Taliban) guards ... there is no information about casualties yet,” Mawlawi Sabir, the head of the police district where the attack took place, told Reuters.
The Russianforeign ministry said in a statement that an unknown militant set off an explosive device near the entrance to the consular section of the embassy about 10.50am Kabul time.
“As a result of the attack, two employees of the diplomatic mission were killed, and there are also victims among Afghan citizens,” the ministry said.
Russia is one of the few countries to have maintained an embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took over the country more than a year ago. Though Moscow does not officially recognise the Taliban’s government, they have been in talks with officials over an agreement to supply gasoline and other commodities.
The United Nations’ mission in Afghanistan (Unama) condemned the blast.
“In light of recent events, Unama stresses the need for the de facto authorities to take steps to ensure the safety and security of the people as well as diplomatic missions,” the UN wrote on Twitter, in reference to the Taliban government.
During the decades-long Taliban insurgency against the western-backed Afghan government, bombings targeting foreign missions were a regular occurrence in Kabul, especially in recent years, with embassies and hotels fortifying themselves with razor wire and blast walls.
Such incidents have decreased dramatically since the insurgent group swept to power in August 2021.
Since then, attacks — some of them claimed by Islamic State — mainly targeted the Taliban and civilian targets such as mosques.
No group has claimed responsibility for Monday’s blast.
Reuters
At least 10 die in blast at mosque in Kabul
Blast at mosque in Kandahar kills at least 15, injures dozens
Dozens said to be dead after bomb blast in mosque in Afghanistan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Blast hits Kabul mosque killing at least five
US enters the final phase of Kabul evacuations
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.