×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Asia

Blast in Kabul kills two Russian embassy staff

A suicide bomber detonated explosives near the entrance of the embassy, in a blast that injured 11 others

05 September 2022 - 14:22 Mohammad Yunus Yawar and Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam
Picture: 123RF/antonmedvedev
Picture: 123RF/antonmedvedev

Kabul — Two Russian embassy staff in Kabul were killed when a suicide bomber detonated explosives near the entrance of the embassy, in a blast that injured 11 others, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

Police said two people had died in the incident but did not give their identities, while the attacker was shot dead by armed guards as he approached the gate, in one of the first such attacks since the Taliban took power last year.

“The suicide attacker before reaching the target, was recognised and shot by Russian embassy (Taliban) guards ... there is no information about casualties yet,” Mawlawi Sabir, the head of the police district where the attack took place, told Reuters.

The Russianforeign ministry said in a statement that an unknown militant set off an explosive device near the entrance to the consular section of the embassy about 10.50am Kabul time.

“As a result of the attack, two employees of the diplomatic mission were killed, and there are also victims among Afghan citizens,” the ministry said.

Russia is one of the few countries to have maintained an embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took over the country more than a year ago. Though Moscow does not officially recognise the Taliban’s government, they have been in talks with officials over an agreement to supply gasoline and other commodities.

The United Nations’ mission in Afghanistan (Unama) condemned the blast.

“In light of recent events, Unama stresses the need for the de facto authorities to take steps to ensure the safety and security of the people as well as diplomatic missions,” the UN wrote on Twitter, in reference to the Taliban government.

During the decades-long Taliban insurgency against the western-backed Afghan government, bombings targeting foreign missions were a regular occurrence in Kabul, especially in recent years, with embassies and hotels fortifying themselves with razor wire and blast walls.

Such incidents have decreased dramatically since the insurgent group swept to power in August 2021.

Since then, attacks — some of them claimed by Islamic State — mainly targeted the Taliban and civilian targets such as mosques.

No group has claimed responsibility for Monday’s blast.

Reuters

At least 10 die in blast at mosque in Kabul

Scores of Afghan civilians have been killed in recent weeks in blasts, some of which have been claimed by Islamic State
World
4 months ago

Blast at mosque in Kandahar kills at least 15, injures dozens

A blast at a Shi'ite mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar killled at least 15 people and wounded 31, though the total is expected to rise
World
10 months ago

Dozens said to be dead after bomb blast in mosque in Afghanistan

The blast follows several attacks, including one at a mosque in Kabul, in recent weeks, some of which have been claimed by IS
World
10 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Tories vote in Liz Truss as UK’s new prime ...
World / Europe
2.
Shell and Total Namibia oil discoveries are ...
World / Africa
3.
What prosecutors found in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago ...
World / Americas
4.
Disaster fears grow as Ukraine nuclear plant ...
World / Europe
5.
Canada hunts two suspects after 10 killed, 15 ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Blast hits Kabul mosque killing at least five

World / Asia

US enters the final phase of Kabul evacuations

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.