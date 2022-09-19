×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Middle East

Taliban release US navy engineer in prisoner swap

Frerichs was abducted in 2020 while working in Afghanistan,

19 September 2022 - 18:48 Mohammad Yunus Yawar
Afghan refugees protest against support for the Taliban in Afghanistan, September 14 2021. Picture: SANJEEV VERMA/HINDUSTAN TIMES/GETTY IMAGES
Afghan refugees protest against support for the Taliban in Afghanistan, September 14 2021. Picture: SANJEEV VERMA/HINDUSTAN TIMES/GETTY IMAGES

Kabul — Afghanistan’s Taliban on Monday freed American engineer Mark Frerichs in exchange for an Afghan tribal leader linked to the Taliban who the US had imprisoned for drug smuggling since 2005, officials said.

Frerichs, an engineer abducted in 2020 while working in Afghanistan, was exchanged at the airport in Kabul for Bashir Noorzai, acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told a news conference in the Afghan capital.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is ready to solve problems by negotiation with all including the US,” Muttaqi said, referring to the Taliban.

US President Joe Biden said Frerichs’s release was “the culmination of years of tireless work by dedicated public servants across our government and other partner governments”.

Biden's administration has been under pressure from the families of Americans detained by hostile foreign governments and has vowed to step up efforts for their release.

“Bringing the negotiations that led to Mark’s freedom to a successful resolution required difficult decisions, which I did not take lightly,” Biden said in a statement, without confirming the release of Noorzai.

A senior US administration official, who declined to be named, said Biden had granted clemency to Noorzai, who had spent 17 years in US custody for heroin smuggling, a charge he denied.

Frerichs is an engineer and US navy veteran from Lombard, Illinois, who worked in Afghanistan for a decade on development projects. He was kidnapped in February 2020.

Frerichs arrived in Doha on an aeroplane from Kabul at about 1.30pm and is in good health, according to a source familiar with his situation. It was not immediately clear when he would arrive back in the US.

Noorzai was detained by the US on suspicion of smuggling more than $50m worth of heroin into the US and Europe. A court in New York sentenced him to life in prison in 2009.

The US had pushed for the release of Frerichs, including after the hardline Islamist Taliban regained power in Afghanistan in August 2021 as US-led foreign forces were withdrawing. The administration official said it had been a “top priority” for Biden.

US officials had said his case would influence their view on the legitimacy of a Taliban-led government. No foreign government has formally recognised the Taliban, in part due to the group’s restriction of most secondary school-aged girls from education.

Noorzai briefly addressed the news conference at a Kabul hotel alongside Muttaqi and the Taliban’s acting deputy prime ministers. “I am proud to be in the capital of my country among my brothers,” Noorzai said.

The tribal leader had long-standing ties to the Taliban.

Noorzai’s lawyer had denied that his client was a drug dealer and argued that the charges should be dismissed because US government officials duped him into believing he would not be arrested.

Reuters 

US to transfer $3.5bn of Afghan central bank assets to Swiss-based trust fund

Funds will help support for Afghanistan’s collapsed economy while denying access to the Taliban-controlled central bank
World
5 days ago

Blast in Kabul kills two Russian embassy staff

A suicide bomber detonated explosives near the entrance of the embassy, in a blast that injured 11 others
World
2 weeks ago

US eyes path to more permanent resettlement for Afghans

The revised policy will focus on relocating immediate family members of US citizens, green card holders and Afghans with Special Immigration Visas
World
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Scientists plan for calamity as world bombs along ...
World
2.
Britons bid a final farewell to their iconic Queen
World / Europe
3.
World leaders pay homage at queen’s coffin
World / Europe
4.
Former king Juan Carlos attends queen’s funeral
World / Europe
5.
Biden vows to protect Taiwan in event of Chinese ...
World

Related Articles

Afghan refugees battle to adapt to new life in South Korea

World / Asia

Afghanistan’s central bank bans cryptocurrencies

News

Taliban marks a year in power

World / Asia

US had plywood dedication to Afghanistan war, says former CIA officer

Opinion

We did not know Al-Qaeda leader was in Afghanistan, Taliban says

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.