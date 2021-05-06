World / Asia

China berates G7 ministers over Taiwan support

Beijing calls statement ‘gross interference’ after group supports Taiwan’s participation in World Health Organization forums

06 May 2021 - 21:06 David Kirton
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Beijing  —  China condemned on Thursday a joint statement by G7 foreign ministers that expressed support for Chinese-claimed Taiwan and cast Beijing as a bully, saying it was a gross interference in China's internal affairs.

G7 foreign ministers said in a communique after a London summit that China was guilty of human rights abuses and of using “coercive economic policies”, which the G7 would use collective efforts to stop.

In an unusual step, the G7 also said they supported Taiwan's participation in World Health Organization forums and the World Health Assembly — and expressed concern about “any unilateral actions that could escalate tensions” in the Taiwan Strait.

Speaking in Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin condemned the statement saying it made “groundless accusations” that were a gross interference in China's internal affairs.

“This is the wanton destruction of the norms of international relations,” he said.

The G7 as a group should take concrete action to boost the global economic recovery instead of disrupting it, he added.

Wang also attacked G7 countries for hoarding Covid-19 vaccines and having a “wishy-washy” stance towards helping other countries.

“They should not criticise and interfere in other countries with a high-and-mighty attitude, undermining the current top priority of international anti-pandemic co-operation,” he said.

China regards Taiwan as its own territory and opposes any official Taiwan representation on an international level. China has also stepped up military activities near Taiwan in recent months, trying to assert its sovereignty claims.

The G7 statement was warmly received in Taipei, where the government said this was the first time the foreign ministers had mentioned the island in their joint communique.

Taiwan's presidential office thanked the G7 for its support.

“Taiwan will keep deepening the co-operative partnership with G7 member countries, and continue to contribute the greatest positive force to global health and people's wellbeing, as well as the peace, stability, and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region,” said spokesperson Xavier Chang.

Reuters 

US confirms support of Taiwan in deterring threat from China

US President Joe Biden has two emissaries visiting the country as China conducts provocative ‘combat drills’ in the region
World
3 weeks ago

Taiwan reports largest incursion yet by Chinese air force

Taipei says 25 Chinese air force aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defence identification zone
World
3 weeks ago

CHINA DAILY: US jeopardises peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits

The Biden administration is stirring up trouble and could embolden island secessionists
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
US to back SA proposal to waive vaccine IP ...
World
2.
Saudi Arabia may cancel the Hajj for a second year
World / Middle East
3.
People die in car parks as India posts a new ...
World / Asia
4.
Indian Covid-19 deaths and new cases hit new ...
World / Asia
5.
New waves of infection crash around the world
World

Related Articles

Philippines minister tells China to get out of disputed waters in ...

World / Asia

IEA urges governments to stockpile battery metals to weather possible supply ...

World

China deletes social media posts mocking India amid backlash

World / Asia

JAPAN TIMES: Bonds between Tokyo and Washington remain tight

Opinion

Leaderless Europe: mostly process and no substance

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.