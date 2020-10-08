Clashes erupt in Indonesia over new jobs law

Jakarta — Police and demonstrators clashed in the Indonesian capital on Thursday on the third day of protests and strikes against a polarising new jobs law passed in Southeast Asia's largest economy earlier this week.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered near the presidential palace in central Jakarta, shouting and throwing stones. Police fired teargas and water cannon in an attempt to disperse the crowd, witnesses said.

The “omnibus” jobs creation bill, passed into law on Monday, has seen thousands of people across the world's fourth-most populous nation take to the streets in protest against legislation they say undermines labour rights and weakens environmental protections.

“This is our struggle for our children and grandchildren, and our future generations. If it's like this our wellbeing will decrease, and we will lack job certainty,” Maulana Syarif, who has worked at Astra Honda motors for 25 years, said in Jakarta.

About 1,000 protesters have been detained in Jakarta and more than 100 others arrested in other cities, according to police spokespeople. At least two students have been hospitalised with head injuries, and six police officers hurt.