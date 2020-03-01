Analysts predict China’s economy will contract more than expected

Beijing — China’s economy could be heading for a worse-than-expected first-quarter contraction after the country’s manufacturing sector reported activity was at a record low in February due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) plunged to 35.7 in February from 50 the previous month, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Saturday. Even before that data, the median forecast was that the economy would shrink in the three months through March from the last quarter of 2019, and the surprisingly weak data prompted further cuts to that view.

GDP may now shrink by 2.5% in the first quarter from the previous period, Nomura Holdings economists led by Lu Ting said in a report on Saturday after the data release. That was a cut from their previous forecast of -1.5% in a Bloomberg survey last week. Standard Chartered already expected a -1.5% contraction before the data, while Australia & New Zealand Banking Group is forecasting a 2% drop, according to reports after the release.

If the economy was to contract, it would be the first time that has happened in comparable data back to 2011.

Pacific Investment Management is another that sees the effects of the deadly outbreak causing a contraction, forecasting a 6% annualised drop in China’s first-quarter GDP. This view gels with Goldman Sachs Group economists who said in a report on Friday that global GDP will shrink on a quarterly basis in the first two quarters of 2020 before rebounding in the second half.