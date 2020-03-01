Analysts predict China’s economy will contract more than expected
Beijing — China’s economy could be heading for a worse-than-expected first-quarter contraction after the country’s manufacturing sector reported activity was at a record low in February due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) plunged to 35.7 in February from 50 the previous month, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Saturday. Even before that data, the median forecast was that the economy would shrink in the three months through March from the last quarter of 2019, and the surprisingly weak data prompted further cuts to that view.
GDP may now shrink by 2.5% in the first quarter from the previous period, Nomura Holdings economists led by Lu Ting said in a report on Saturday after the data release. That was a cut from their previous forecast of -1.5% in a Bloomberg survey last week. Standard Chartered already expected a -1.5% contraction before the data, while Australia & New Zealand Banking Group is forecasting a 2% drop, according to reports after the release.
If the economy was to contract, it would be the first time that has happened in comparable data back to 2011.
Pacific Investment Management is another that sees the effects of the deadly outbreak causing a contraction, forecasting a 6% annualised drop in China’s first-quarter GDP. This view gels with Goldman Sachs Group economists who said in a report on Friday that global GDP will shrink on a quarterly basis in the first two quarters of 2020 before rebounding in the second half.
The factory PMI data may improve in March, CICC analysts including Yue Yan wrote in a note on Saturday.
“Strenuous containment measures were taken after the outbreak of Covid-19, which understandably dampened economic activities in the short term,” they wrote. “With the outbreak gradually under control, government agencies have been clearing the unwanted obstacles for production resumption.”
Nomura’s Lu also expects the March PMIs to rebound, but says activity data will be zero or negative as businesses won’t be at 100% strength.
On a year-on-year comparison, the median forecast for first-quarter GDP growth is 4.3%. That was before Saturday’s data. Nomura and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group both now see it rising 2%, and Standard Chartered expects a 2.8% expansion.
Meanwhile, Reuters reported that one of China’s best-known companies with a global presence, Huawei, will build its first European manufacturing plant in France, the company’s chair said last week.
The Chinese telecom giant is seeking to ease worldwide concerns based on US allegations that Beijing could use its equipment for spying.
Liang Hua said Huawei, the world’s biggest producer of telecom equipment, would invest €200m in the first phase of setting up the mobile base station plant. Liang said it would create 500 jobs.
Huawei is at the centre of a storm pitting the US against China over 5G, the next-generation mobile technology, with Europe becoming a battleground. Huawei denies its equipment poses a security threat.
“This site will supply the entire European market, not just France’s,” Liang told a news conference.
5G technology is expected to deliver a huge leap in the speed and capacity of communications and an exponential spike in connections between the billions of devices, from smart fridges to driverless cars, that are expected to run on 5G networks.
It was not immediately clear whether Huawei’s decision had the blessing of French President Emmanuel Macron, who has courted foreign investors but also led warnings about Chinese encroachment into the EU’s economy.
Liang said Huawei had outlined the group’s plans to the French government. “This is not a charm offensive,” he said.
France is in the early stages of rolling out its 5G network and had not yet selected suppliers. Macron’s government has said that, in principle, it would favour Finland’s Nokia or Sweden’s Ericsson, but that it would give Huawei a fair shot.
Bloomberg/Reuters