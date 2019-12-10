China’s Hong Kong-hating fangirls are fêted by Beijing

Hong Kong — For Li Mo, the footage of black-clad people clashing with police and vandalising storefronts proved the final straw. The images of Hong Kong protesters fighting for greater autonomy from Beijing incensed the mainland-born postgraduate student and she could no longer remain on the sidelines. So, she joined China’s fangirl army.

Ever since anti-government demonstrations in Hong Kong turned violent this summer, China’s celebrity-obsessed young generation have patrolled Facebook, Twitter and Weibo, ready to pounce on perceived slights and defend their motherland. Nicknamed “fangirls” because they exhibit the same fervour most often reserved for pop-culture icons, these women and men flood social media with slogans and memes shaming brands — sometimes with far-reaching consequences.

Fangirls called out Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey for supporting Hong Kong protesters, prompting China’s state broadcaster to drop the US National Basketball Association (NBA) games. They triggered boycotts of brands from Coach to Apple. Many got swept up by Facebook and Twitter account takedowns. And in a recent incident, the onslaught of vitriol they directed at Hong Kong pop-star Joey Yung forced her to apologise for a single Facebook selfie, but not before she got canned from a high-profile gala.

The Hong Kong unrest spurred Li into action. She quickly picked up typical fangirl behaviour — endlessly liking and re-posting trending anti-protest diatribes on Weibo for example — encouraged that hundreds of thousands shared her values. “I couldn’t remain silent any longer,” she said. “I don’t idolise anyone, I only idolise China.”

While many Westerners, particularly Americans, see China’s citizens as forced into supporting Beijing or muzzled from expressing their true feelings, fangirls suggest more earnest and resilient backing for their country’s government. They show how large pockets of China’s youth are rising up to defend their country against what they perceive as mistreatment and misrepresentation by outsiders, and they underscore a growing sentiment that’s shaping how China interacts with the world.

China’s government has increasingly taken its propaganda efforts overseas, but fangirls’ deep convictions set them apart — and perhaps make them more potent — from often wooden, state-sponsored online commentators. Known as wumao, or the “50c army”, those bloggers are named after the amount they are said to make from each patriotic posting.