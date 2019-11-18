India tightens clamps on e-cigarettes

However, in a November 5 filing in a Kolkata court, where the government is defending two legal challenges against the ban, the ministry said it was “completely baseless” to say only the sale and manufacture of e-cigarettes and vaping devices was barred, and not use.

“The ordinance is aimed at banning the product. Once the import, production, manufacture, distribution and storage of e-cigarettes is prohibited, it is implied that the use of e-cigarettes is also prohibited,” said the court filing, which has been reviewed by Reuters and has not been made public.

The health ministry official said on Monday the court document was “factually correct”, without giving further details due to the court proceedings. The official added the authorities would not take action against the “personal use” of e-cigarettes.

The filing, however, has unnerved users, who argue against the ban and say they fear police action if they continue using the devices.

“This filing goes against the health ministry’s announcements that personal use is not banned,” said Samrat Chowdhery of Association of Vapers India. He added India should add a clause to its ban order to exclude personal use.