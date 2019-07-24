Japan rejects South Korean bid to air trade row at WTO

“The measure referred to by Korea is based on the export control system for national security, and is not an appropriate agenda for the WTO,” Japan’s ambassador Junichi Ihara told a WTO meeting, according to a copy of his statement.

South Korea brought the row to the WTO’s General Council, the highest trade negotiating body short of a ministerial meeting, hoping to rally international opposition to Japan’s move.

It was not immediately clear if it had gained any support, because the WTO debate broke for lunch before other countries had the opportunity to take the floor. But several diplomats from other countries said they preferred not to get involved.

Ihara said Japan was one of many countries that regularly reviewed their export controls, and Japan had voluntarily simplified its trade procedures with South Korea in 2004, trusting that Seoul would improve its own trade procedures.

But there had been no discussions on the issue for the past three years, despite requests from Japan.

“In addition, there were cases of inadequate export to Korea. These are the factors that caused us to decide to revert the existing simplified procedures to the original ones for exports to Korea,” Ihara said.

WTO rules are based on the “most-favoured-nation” principle, which says that WTO members cannot normally discriminate between trading partners, unless they have a wide-ranging trade deal.

But Ihara said simplified export measures could be granted at each country’s discretion and not all countries were treated equally.

“Korea stated that the measure taken by Japan went against the free-trade system. Free trade, however, does not mean allowing trade in sensitive goods and technologies that can be diverted to military use, without any controls or conditions,” he said.

South Korea has warned that Japan’s move could disrupt global supply chains, but Ihara said that argument simply created confusion because the review was about national security, which is grounds for an exemption from the usual WTO rules.

Elsewhere, US negotiators will visit China early next week for trade negotiations, US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday, saying he was hopeful progress could be made toward a deal.