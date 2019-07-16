WATCH: Has China economy’s run out of steam?
GS Investments CEO Glenn Silverman talks to Business Day TV about the fate of the world’s second-largest economy
16 July 2019 - 09:34
China’s economic growth slowed to 6.2% in the second quarter, its weakest pace in almost three decades, amid the pressure of its trade war with the US.
Reuters reported that more positive June factory output and retail sales indicated some improvement, but analysts do not believe the gains can be sustained.
Business Day TV caught up with GS Investments CEO Glenn Silverman for his take on the fate of the world’s second-largest economy.
GS Investments CEO Glenn Silverman talks to Business Day TV about the fate of the world’s second-largest economy