China urged to fine-tune monetary policy

The policy comments from the financial commission meeting largely echoed those from meetings of China’s politburo, the state council and the central bank in the past two weeks.

A statement on Friday from the politburo, a top decision-making body of the Communist Party, said China will maintain policy support for the economy, which still faces “downward pressure” and difficulties despite better-than-expected first quarter growth.

It said authorities will strike a balance between stabilising economic growth, promoting reforms, controlling risks and improving people’s livelihoods, adding that China would go forward with structural efforts to control debt levels and prevent speculation in the property market, it said.

Chinese stock markets fell sharply on Monday as investors feared the government will temper the pace of further policy easing if the economy continues to improve. China’s major stock indices have surged about 30% so far in 2019 on expectations stimulus will stabilise the economy.

Growth forecasts

While analysts cautioned it was too early to call a turnaround, some market watchers bumped up their China growth forecasts after last week’s data and lowered their expectations of further support measures.

Monday’s comments from the financial commission also reiterated that China will step up fiscal policy and strengthen macro counter-cyclical adjustments, a phrase that usually refers to efforts to reduce pressure on the economy.

In March, the government announced billions of dollars in additional tax cuts and infrastructure spending to help businesses and protect jobs.

Regulators are likely to keep up efforts to keep credit available to smaller firms at more affordable rates, though there are concerns that a recent surge in bank lending could fuel another jump in bad loans and speculation in property markets.

“The key takeaway from the [policy] meetings is that there is limited room for further marginal monetary easing. However, we don’t see a U-turn of its monetary policy any time soon,” Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation analysts said in a note.

