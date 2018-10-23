Xi opens sea bridge between Hong Kong, Macau and mainland

China’s President Xi Jinping opened the world’s longest sea bridge connecting Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China on Tuesday, at a time when Beijing is tightening its grip on its semi-autonomous territories.

The 55km crossing, which includes a snaking road bridge and underwater tunnel, links Hong Kong with the southern mainland city of Zhuhai and the gambling enclave of Macau, across the waters of the Pearl River Estuary.

Xi presided over an inauguration ceremony attended by Hong Kong’s and Macau’s city leaders at a new port terminal

in Zhuhai.

"I declare the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge officially open," Xi said in a one-line address, as digital fireworks exploded on a screen behind him at the ceremony, before leaving the stage immediately.

Supporters of the multibillion-dollar bridge promote it as an engineering marvel that will boost business and cut travel time, but critics say it is one more way to integrate Hong Kong into China as fears grow that the city’s cherished freedoms are being eroded.

China’s vice-premier, Han Zheng, characterised the bridge as part of the development of the Greater Bay Area, a project driven by Beijing to create an economic hub linking nine southern mainland cities to Hong Kong and Macau.

At the ceremony he described the strategy as "deployed and driven by Xi Jinping personally".

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said the bridge would help to transform Hong Kong from a "connector to a more active participant".

It is the second major infrastructure project tying Hong Kong to mainland China to launch in a matter of weeks.

It comes after the opening of a high-speed rail link in September, which sparked criticism that Hong Kong was giving away territory, because part of the terminus is under mainland jurisdiction.