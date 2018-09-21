World / Asia

HODEIDAH

Yemeni separatists vow to take port

21 September 2018 - 05:00 Agency Staff
Houthi fighters ride a patrol truck in Sanaa, Yemen. File photo: REUTERS
Abu Dhabi — The campaign to drive the Houthi movement from Yemen’s main port of Hodeidah will go on until the city is captured, a Yemeni commander of southern separatist forces said on Thursday.

The offensive resumed this month after peace talks failed. Aidaroos al-Zubaidi leads the 20,000-strong Giants Brigade, the main force of the Southern Resistance Movement, fighting for the independence of Southern Yemen, which united with northern Yemen in 1990.

The Giants Brigade said on Wednesday it was reinforcing its lines in Hodeidah, with men, armour and heavy artillery.

The escalation has raised international alarm because of the threat to civilians.

Reuters

