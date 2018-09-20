Five million children at risk of starving to death in Yemen

More than 5-million children risk famine in war-torn Yemen as food and fuel prices soar, Save the Children said on Wednesday, warning that an entire generation may face death and "starvation on an unprecedented scale".

The three-year conflict between Yemen’s Saudi-backed government and Huthi rebels linked to Iran has pushed the impoverished country to the brink of famine, leaving many unable to afford food and water.

"Millions of children don’t know when or if their next meal will come," said Helle Thorning-Schmidt, CEO of Save the Children International.

"This war risks killing an entire generation of children, who face multiple threats from bombs to hunger to preventable diseases like cholera."

The dire humanitarian situation is being exacerbated by the battle for the lifeline port of Hodeida, which is threatening to disrupt what little aid is trickling into the country.

Located on Yemen’s Red Sea coast, the city is controlled by the rebels and blockaded by Saudi Arabia and its allies. Having already identified 4-million children at risk of starvation, Save the Children warned on Wednesday another million could now face famine as the Hodeida battle escalates.