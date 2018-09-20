World / Asia

Ousted Malaysian prime minister faces 25 more charges over money laundering

20 September 2018 - 18:12 Agency Staff
Malaysia's former prime minister, Najib Razak, waves from the back seat of a car as he leaves the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 20 2018. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Kuala Lumpur — Malaysian prosecutors charged former Prime Minister Najib Razak with 21 counts of money laundering and four counts of abuse of power on Thursday over hundreds of millions of dollars received in his personal bank account.

Najib pleaded not guilty and claimed his right to a trial during a court appearance on Thursday. His alleged connection to the scandal surrounding state development fund 1Malaysia Development (1MDB) contributed heavily to his surprise electoral defeat in May.

Clad in a dark suit,  Najib appeared calm in  court following an overnight stay in the custody of antigraft authorities.  In the packed court Judge Azura Alwi rejected the prosecution’s request to revoke Najib’s bail, but raised it to nearly $850,000 from $250,000.

Prosecutors are seeking to put a gag order on Najib, saying he has the ability to interfere with the case by issuing 1MDB-related statements. Defence lawyers argued he should remain free.

Najib, 65, has recently taken to Facebook to deny wrongdoing in the 1MDB affair. He has also used the platform to attack his mentor-turned-foe, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who left Malaysia’s long-ruling party to lead an opposition coalition that threw  Najib out of power.

The charges brought against  Najib on Thursday go to the heart of the 1MDB scandal, focusing on 2.6-billion ringgit ($681m when first reported by The Wall Street Journal three years ago; $627m now) that allegedly entered his personal bank accounts ahead of a 2013 election campaign.

“It now shows that there is sufficient evidence to charge,” said N Sivananthan, one of Malaysia’s top criminal lawyers. “The public has been waiting for quite some time since the last election. This 2.6-billion ringgit is the starting point of the 1MDB crisis years ago and played a big part during the last election.”Mr. Najib has said the money did not  come from 1MDB or any other public entity and was stockpiled as a “contingency fund” to fight the 2013 election.

Antigraft officials brought four new counts of abuse of power against Najib, while the separate police investigation resulted in 21 counts of money laundering. If convicted, the abuse of power counts are punishable by up to 20 years in prison, while the maximum penalty for money laundering is 15 years.

Heavy fines can also be levied. Legal experts said that sentences, if any are imposed, would likely be served concurrently.

The government of  Mahathir, 93, is seeking to recover billions of dollars that are believed to have been siphoned from the fund. Investigations into the missing money were sidelined while  Najib was in power.

The scandal outraged Malaysians and led to the ouster of the coalition that ruled the nation since independence from Britain in 1957. 

Najib has been free on bail since two rounds of initial charges were filed in July and August, stemming from prosecutors’ allegations that he received more than $10m from a former 1MDB unit. In June, police said they seized up to 1.1-billion ringgit worth of handbags, luxury watches and jewellery from residences linked to  Najib as part of their investigations.

In a recent Facebook post,  Najib asked that millions of dollars in seized cash be returned to him. The haul included 12,000 pieces of jewellery with a total value of $109m, 567 handbags, including brands such as Hermès, Prada and Chanel, 423 watches, mostly made by Rolex, and 234 brand-name sunglasses, police said.

The government has issued an arrest warrant for the alleged mastermind of the 1MDB scandal, financier Low Taek Jho, known as Jho Low, who is believed to be in China. Beijing has not confirmed his presence but says it will co-operate with international legal proceedings.

The US justice department alleges that  Low, who held lavish parties and befriended Hollywood stars and the superrich,  helped siphon off at least $4.5bn from 1MDB between 2009 and 2015.

Since mid-2016, the US has sought, via civil lawsuits in California, to seize nearly $2bn in assets allegedly bought with the money, including a luxury yacht, a Bombardier jet, mansions and royalties from the Leonardo DiCaprio film, The Wolf of Wall Street

Low, 36, has denied wrongdoing and says Malaysia’s case against him is politically motivated.

Reuters, AFP

