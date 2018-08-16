China and US to hold fresh trade talks in next two weeks

Beijing — China has said it will hold a fresh round of trade talks with the US in Washington later this month, offering a glimmer of hope for progress in resolving a conflict that has set world markets on edge.

A Chinese delegation led by vice-minister of commerce Wang Shouwen will meet with US representatives led by the under-secretary of treasury for international affairs, David Malpass, China’s commerce ministry said on its website on Thursday.

The world’s two largest economies have implemented several rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs on each others goods since the start of the year, and have threatened further tariffs on exports worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

The announcement of the forthcoming meeting comes after a lull in talks between the two sides, but it is unclear whether it will take place before or after August 23, when Washington is due to activate additional tariffs on $16bn of Chinese goods.

Beijing has said it will retaliate in kind.

The last official round of talks was in early June, when US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross met Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in Beijing.

There was no immediate response from the US treasury to the announcement from Beijing.

The upcoming meeting is lower-level compared with four previous rounds of talks involving Liu, Ross and US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Having made little progress in the previous meetings, the White House said on August 3 that the US is open to further talks with China on how to resolve the festering trade dispute.

China has repeatedly pointed out that US companies and consumers will be hard hit by the trade war, a theme the ruling Communist Party’s official People’s Daily returned to on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump’s "America First" slogan had caused only economic trouble for the country, the paper said, pointing to examples such as losses incurred by US soybean farmers as a result of the trade war.

"What’s fantastical is that US trade policymakers seem to be totally deaf. The voices of producers, the international community and expert groups have been pouring forth, but they’re turning a deaf ear to them," it said in a commentary.

The news of the upcoming talks helped Chinese stocks pare losses, with US futures also gaining.

Easing trade tension helped lift Chinese copper futures off 14-month lows, while prices of Chinese farm goods fell amid hope that supplies of US soybeans, used to make cooking oil and animal feed, may resume if disputes are resolved.

The US and China implemented tariffs on $34bn of each other’s exports on July 6 and, barring some breakthrough, another tit-for-tat exchange is likely when Washington imposes additional tariffs on $16bn of Chinese goods next week.

Separately, China has said it is prepared to put additional tariffs on 5,207 goods imported from the US with a total value of $60bn, ranging from liquefied natural gas to some aircraft.

The move was in response to a threat from Washington to increase tariffs on $200bn worth of Chinese goods to 25% from 10%.

