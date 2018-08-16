Companies

US SANCTIONS

Russia miners eye rouble payments to limit the impact of US sanctions

Norilsk Nickel and Alrosa are in talks with foreign customers about doing business using the Russian currency

16 August 2018 - 05:03 Agency Staff
The Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Picture: ISTOCK
The Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Picture: ISTOCK

Moscow — Two of Russia’s biggest mining companies are investigating payment schemes based on the rouble, amid calls from Moscow to reduce the role of the dollar in Russian trade and so limit the impact of US sanctions.

Russia favours trade with all countries in their national currencies, rather than the dollar, but the idea needed detailed work before being implemented, the Kremlin said.

Russia’s Norilsk Nickel, the world’s top palladium producer, said on Wednesday it was discussing the possibility of settling payments in roubles with foreign customers that had signalled their readiness for such an arrangement.

Russian miner Alrosa, the world’s largest producer of rough diamonds in carat terms, also said on Wednesday it was testing a mechanism to settle payments in Russia’s currency.

"By way of an experiment, such deals were completed with clients in China and India," the company said.

"Should the need arise, the company is ready to implement this rouble-based payments scheme in future," Alrosa said.

The Shanghai branch of Russia’s VTB bank facilitated Alrosa’s first rouble-based deal with a Chinese client.

"The ability to pay in roubles contributes to increasing the share of payments settled using national currencies in overall Russia-China trade," VTB’s first deputy CEO, Yuri Soloviev, said.

In July, the Moscow Exchange said it was launching more currency pairs, including trading the rouble against the pound, the Chinese yuan and the Turkish lira, facilitating trade in national currencies.

New US sanctions on Russia last week sent the rouble tumbling to its weakest since mid-2016, while earlier measures demonstrated the degree of Washington’s leverage over Russian firms.

Reuters

Russian aid’s plan to lift tax on mining firms leads to huge losses for bosses

In a letter to Vladimir Putin, Andrey Belousov named 14 firms that could pay more, raising as much as $7.5bn a year to help fund Putin’s ...
World
2 days ago

Russia vows to strike back against ‘unacceptable’ new US sanctions

The punitive measures by Washington over the nerve agent attack on a former spy in UK triggers a furious response from Moscow
World
6 days ago

Vladimir Putin says he has invited Donald Trump to Moscow

Putin says his country does not plan to abandon holding reserves in dollars, though the risk of sanctions is prompting Russia to diversify ...
World
19 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Top global investment bank unhappy with Gold ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Naspers sheds R121bn in market value on Tencent’s ...
Companies
3.
Eskom in plea over power payments
Companies / Energy
4.
Cyril Ramaphosa: ‘I cannot halt power cut-offs in ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Senior Nedbank executive seconded to Investment ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Russia vows to strike back against ‘unacceptable’ new US sanctions
World / Europe

THE FT COLUMN: Trump’s threats to Iran are a distraction from a clearer danger
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.