Bank of Japan has an even gloomier view of inflation

Tokyo — The Bank of Japan (BoJ) downgraded its view on inflation on Friday, in a fresh blow to its long-held 2% price goal, giving the central bank barely any room to manoeuvre as it tries to map a path to roll back its crisis-era stimulus.

As widely expected, the BoJ maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy, keeping its short-term interest rate target at minus 0.1% and a pledge to guide 10-year government bond yields around 0%.

The move contrasts with the European Central Bank’s decision to end its asset-purchase programme this year and the US Federal Reserve’s steady rate increases, which signalled a break from policies deployed to battle the 2007-09 financial crisis.

"Consumer price growth is in a range of 0.5 to 1%," the Bank of Japan said in a statement accompanying the decision.

That was a slightly bleaker view than in the previous meeting in April, when the bank said inflation was moving around 1%.

BoJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda conceded that price growth remained "somewhat weak" despite a solid economic recovery. But he blamed it mostly on temporary factors like past yen rises that pushed down prices of durable goods, made mostly by imported parts.

"More companies, particularly in the service industry, are passing on rising costs to consumers. Companies’ price-setting behaviour appears to be changing. The economy is sustaining momentum to achieve the BoJ’s 2% inflation target," Kuroda told a news conference after the policy meeting.

The BoJ stuck to its view the economy was expanding moderately, unfazed by a first-quarter contraction that many analysts blame on temporary factors like bad weather.

But it also maintained its cautious assessment on prospects for hitting its elusive 2% inflation target, saying that inflation expectations were moving sideways.

The central bank said it will continue to buy bonds so that the balance of its holdings increases at an annual pace of ¥80-trillion ($722.67bn).

The delay in pulling out of crisis-era stimulus would leave the BoJ with a lack of ammunition to fight another economic downturn, even as its US and European peers start restocking their tool kit.

"It is almost certain the BoJ will cut its inflation forecasts at its next meeting in July," when it conducts a quarterly review of its projections, said Hiroshi Miyazaki, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"The BoJ is already stealth tapering and it wants to sound out markets for an exit, but it may have to wait until inflation gets above at least 1%."

The central bank has been slowing its bond buying to about half the pace it commits to purchase annually, arguing that it can keep long-term rates near its yield target with smaller purchases due to its dominance in the bond market.

In a sign of concern over feeble price growth, BoJ board member Goushi Kataoka — a consistent, sole dissenter to keeping policy steady — said the bank should ramp up stimulus if it offers a bleaker view on inflation expectations in the future.