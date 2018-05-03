US trade deficit narrows sharply as sales of aircraft and soybeans surge

Washington — The US trade deficit narrowed sharply in March as exports increased to a record high amid a surge in deliveries of commercial aircraft and soybeans, bolstering the economy’s outlook heading into the second quarter.

While other data on Thursday showed a modest increase in new applications for jobless benefits last week, the number of Americans receiving unemployment aid fell to its lowest level since 1973, pointing to tightening labour market conditions.

Wage growth is also rising, with hourly compensation accelerating in the first quarter, more evidence that inflation pressures are building.

"The good news is that we are exporting more, but with the labour markets incredibly tight, labour costs are accelerating as well," said Joel Naroff, chief economist at Naroff Economic Advisors in Holland, Pennsylvania. "The rise in labour costs will undoubtedly factor into policy makers’ thinking when they meet again in June."

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday left interest rates unchanged. The Fed said policy makers expected "economic activity will expand at a moderate pace in the medium term and labour market conditions will remain strong."

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit tumbled 15.2% to $49bn in March, the lowest level since September. The trade gap widened to $57.7bn in February, which was the highest level since October 2008.

March’s decline ended six straight monthly increases in the trade deficit. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the trade gap narrowing to $50bn in March.

The politically sensitive goods trade deficit with China dropped 11.6% to $25.9bn, which will probably do little to ease tensions between the US and China.

US President Donald Trump has threatened tariffs on up to $150bn worth of Chinese goods to punish Beijing over its joint-venture requirements and other policies Washington says force American companies to surrender their intellectual property to state-backed Chinese competitors.

China, which denies it coerces such technology transfers, has threatened retaliation in equal measure, including tariffs on US soybeans and aircraft. A US trade delegation arrived in China on Thursday for trade talks.

Trump, who claims the US is being taken advantage of by its trading partners, has already imposed broad tariffs on imported solar panels and large washing machines. He recently slapped 25% import duties on steel and 10% on aluminium.

The Trump administration argues that the perennial trade deficit is holding back economic growth. The government reported last week that trade contributed 0.20 percentage point to the first quarter’s 2.3% annualised growth pace. The economy grew at a 2.9% rate in the fourth quarter.

Brightening prospects

Prospects for the economy are brightening. In a separate report, the Labour Department said initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 2,000 to a seasonally adjusted 211,000 for the week ended April 28.

Claims remained near a more than 48-year low of 209,000 touched during the week ended April 21. The labour market is considered to be near or at full employment. The unemployment rate is at a 17-year low of 4.1%, close to the Fed’s forecast of 3.8% by the end of this year.

The number of people receiving benefits after an initial week of aid dropped 77,000 to 1.76-million in the week ended April 21, the lowest level since December 1973. With labour conditions tightening, wage growth is picking up.

A second report from the Labour Department showed hourly worker compensation accelerated at a 3.4% rate in the first quarter after rising at a 2.4% pace in the October-December period. It increased at a 2.5% rate compared to the first quarter of 2017.

Prices for US Treasuries were trading higher, while the dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies. US stocks were lower.

In March, exports of goods and services increased 2% to an all-time high of $208.5bn, lifted by a $1.9bn increase in shipments of commercial aircraft. There were also increases in exports of soybeans, maize and crude oil. Real goods exports were the highest on record.

Exports to China jumped 26.3% in March.

Imports of goods and services fell 1.8% to $257.5bn, in part as the boost from royalties and broadcast license fees related to the Winter Olympics faded. Imports of capital goods fell by $1.5bn, weighed down by declines in imports of computer accessories, telecommunications equipment and semiconductors.

Imports of consumer goods also decreased. Crude oil imports dropped by $0.5bn in March. Imports from China fell 2.1%.

Another report from the Commerce Department showed factory goods orders rose 1.6% in March after a similar increase in February. The department, however, revised March orders for non-defence capital goods excluding aircraft, which are seen as a measure of business spending plans, to show them falling 0.4% instead of dipping 0.1% as reported last month.

Orders for these so-called core capital goods rose 1% in February. Shipments of core capital goods, which are used to calculate business equipment spending in the gross domestic product report, declined 0.8% in March instead of the 0.7% drop reported last month.

March’s drop in core capital goods orders and shipments suggest business spending on equipment is slowing.

Reuters