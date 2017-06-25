Oil tanker inferno death toll reaches 148 in Pakistan
A large crowd had gathered to scavenge for fuel amid Pakistan’s energy crisis before the tanker exploded in a huge fireball
Ahmedpur East — An overturned oil tanker exploded in a huge fireball in Pakistan on Sunday, killing more than 148 people and injuring scores as crowds scavenging for fuel ignored warnings to stay clear, officials and witnesses said.
The horrific early morning tragedy came hours before Pakistan was due to begin Eid al-Fitr celebrations marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.
Fuel is scarce in Pakistan following state rationing. The situation was compounded when deliveries were impeded by industrial action earlier this year, reports said.
The tanker carrying 40,000l of fuel overturned on a main highway while travelling from Karachi to Lahore, near the town of Ahmedpur East in Punjab province.
Details were sketchy but some witnesses suggested the tanker had suffered a burst tyre, said regional police chief Raja Riffat.
"When it turned over the residents of the nearby village of Ramzanpur Joya rushed to the site with buckets and other containers, and a large number of people on motorcycles also came and started collecting the spilling fuel," Riffat said. "After about 10 minutes the tanker exploded in a huge fireball and enveloped the people collecting petrol. It was not clear how the fire started."
Residents could be seen walking past blackened and twisted bodies piled by the roadside. Earlier, television footage showed shooting flames and a thick plume of smoke as firefighters battled to extinguish the blaze.
The charred wreckage of dozens of motorcycles and cars was scattered on the highway, along with kitchen utensils, pots, water coolers, jerrycans and buckets which victims had brought to collect the petrol. Dozens of villagers and relatives of victims looked on from nearby farmland, many of them weeping. "What kind of ill-fated day is today?" one woman asked tearfully.
Pakistan Motorway Police spokesman Imran Shah said residents also ignored police warnings to stay away.
"Many bodies could not be identified as they have been charred very badly," Punjab provincial health minister Salman Rafiq said, as provincial officials said DNA tests were being used. Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah told media the tanker driver had survived the crash and been taken into custody.
China sent its condolences, its Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in Islamabad where he was holding talks with Pakistan’s President Mamnoon Hussain.
Pakistan has an appalling record of fatal traffic accidents due to poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving. At least 62 people including women and children were killed in southern Pakistan in 2015 when their bus collided with an oil tanker.
The country has also long struggled to alleviate a chronic energy crisis, with regular blackouts crippling industry and exacerbating anger against the government.
Many Pakistanis were already unnerved by a series of deadly militant attacks across the country on Friday, with officials on Sunday increasing the death toll from the assaults in three cities to a total of 69.
Social media users on Sunday posted messages of grief and solidarity with the victims of the oil tanker crash as well as Friday’s attacks, as many prayed for a safe Eid.
AFP
