World / Asia

‘Panic’ in Bangladesh as workers collapse in heat wave

25 May 2017 - 18:17 Agency Staff
A garment worker looks on as she attends an International Labor Day rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh on May 1, 2017. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN
A garment worker looks on as she attends an International Labor Day rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh on May 1, 2017. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN

Dhaka — Panic broke out in more than a dozen factories in Bangladesh’s capital as hundreds of garment workers fell ill in a heat wave, forcing the plants to close, police said on Thursday.

Eighteen factories, which export clothes to Western retailers, have been shut since Wednesday after chaotic scenes saw some 30,000 workers leave in the middle of their shifts.

"About 500 workers became sick [on Thursday] and were taken to hospitals. On Wednesday, 365 workers fell sick," Shoeb Ahmed, head of Gazipur industrial police, told AFP. He said some workers lost consciousness in soaring temperatures, leading to others "panicking" and leaving the factories.

Mohabbat Ali, a general manager of Shareef General Hospital in Gazipur, said nearly 200 sick workers were treated at his clinic. "They were attacked by a disease called hysteria conversion reaction. We gave them saline and first aid. They were released within an hour," he told AFP.

Police and hospital officials said the labourers were malnourished, while a lack of rest owing to rising temperatures and acute power cuts had left them further weakened. "Several of them passed out in the sweltering heat on the factory floors, which then affected other workers. Malnutrition and lack of sleep also contributed to the situation," Ali said.

The temperature in Dhaka on Thursday rose to 36°C, but taking humidity into account it would have felt like 51°C, according to Accuweather.com. A mild heat wave is sweeping the country’s central and southern region including Gazipur, according to the meteorological department. "We felt nausea, vomiting and stomach pain after working for a few hours," a female worker told the New Age newspaper.

Bangladesh has more than 4,500 garment factories, many of which lack basic ventilation and air coolers, and which employ 4-million female workers at minimum monthly wages of $68.

The industry is notorious for poor workplace safety measures that have led to a series of disasters in recent years, including the collapse in April 2013 of a nine-storey factory complex in which more than 1,130 people were killed.

AFP

Other nations have built more equal societies, but SA is found wanting

Mechanisms to achieve radical transformation are vague — research firm has lessons on reducing poverty, writes Christie Viljoen
Opinion
1 day ago

Qatar World Cup construction workers to get ‘cooling’ hats

A fan in the top of the helmet blows air over a cold pack onto the person’s face reducing skin temperature by up to 10°C
World
4 months ago

A novel way of looking at poor people and the sweatshop dilemma

Sweatshops are probably better than nothing, but that doesn’t mean that nothing is better than sweatshops, writes Tim Harford
Opinion
7 months ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
‘Panic’ in Bangladesh as workers collapse in heat ...
World / Asia
2.
US unemployment claims lift slightly, sparking ...
World / Americas
3.
Former Rwandan general Faustin Nyamwasa’s refugee ...
World / Africa
4.
Ford names two new top managers
Companies

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.