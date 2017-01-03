World / Asia

China launches its first freight train service to London

03 January 2017 - 18:06 PM Guy Faulconbridge
Picture: REUTERS
Image: None Picture: REUTERS

London — China has begun its first freight train service to London from Yiwu, a big wholesale market town in the eastern province of Zhejiang, reports the Xinhua news agency.

The 12,000km trips will take 18 days, passing through Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Poland, Germany, Belgium and France.

Former British prime minister David Cameron raised some eyebrows with allies by pitching Britain as the pre-eminent gateway to the West for investment from China, and proposing to make London the main international trading centre for offshore yuan.

Prime Minister Theresa May has said the relationship with China remains "golden" as she seeks to bring in billions of dollars in Chinese investment with Britain preparing to leave the European Union.

Reuters

