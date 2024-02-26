US Coast Guard and Kiribati police board Chinese fishing boats

Sydney — The US Coast Guard and Kiribati police boarded two Chinese fishing boats during a patrol against illegal fishing in the country’s vast exclusive economic zone earlier in February, but found no issues aboard, a coast guard official said.
The US is seeking a bigger role for its coast guard in helping remote Pacific Islands nations monitor millions of kilometres of ocean — a rich tuna fishing ground, in a move that also boosts surveillance as a rivalry with China over security ties in the region intensifies.
Reuters reported on Friday that Chinese police were working in Kiribati, with uniformed officers involved in community policing and a crime database program.
Kiribati, a nation of 115,000 residents, is considered strategic despite being small, as it is relatively close to Hawaii and controls a 3.5-million square kilometre exclusive economic zone. It is also host to a Japanese satellite tracking station.
Washington has flagged plans to build an embassy in Kiribati to compete with China, but has not yet done so.
Kiribati police officers were on patrol with the US Coast Guard as “ship riders” for the first time in almost a decade, between from February 11-16, a US Coast Guard Guam spokesperson said.
“The two People's Republic of China (PRC) flagged fishing vessels were boarded as part of routine maritime law enforcement activities to ensure compliance with regulations within the Kiribati exclusive economic zone,” the spokesperson said in an emailed comments.
No concerns were reported during the boardings, she said.
“Both Kiribati officers from the Kiribati Police Maritime Unit and US Coast Guard officers were involved in the boarding operations. This collaboration underscores the partnership between the two nations in upholding maritime law and good governance,” she added.
The Kiribati president’s office and Chinese embassy did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Kiribati's acting police commissioner, Eeri Aritiera, said last week that Chinese police on the island worked with local police.
China built a large embassy on the main island, Tarawa, after Kiribati switched ties from Taiwan to Beijing in 2019.
US Coast Guard and Kiribati police board Chinese fishing boats
The US wants a bigger role for its coast guard in a move that boosts surveillance as rivalry with China over security ties in the region intensifies
Sydney — The US Coast Guard and Kiribati police boarded two Chinese fishing boats during a patrol against illegal fishing in the country’s vast exclusive economic zone earlier in February, but found no issues aboard, a coast guard official said.
The US is seeking a bigger role for its coast guard in helping remote Pacific Islands nations monitor millions of kilometres of ocean — a rich tuna fishing ground, in a move that also boosts surveillance as a rivalry with China over security ties in the region intensifies.
Reuters reported on Friday that Chinese police were working in Kiribati, with uniformed officers involved in community policing and a crime database program.
Kiribati, a nation of 115,000 residents, is considered strategic despite being small, as it is relatively close to Hawaii and controls a 3.5-million square kilometre exclusive economic zone. It is also host to a Japanese satellite tracking station.
Washington has flagged plans to build an embassy in Kiribati to compete with China, but has not yet done so.
Kiribati police officers were on patrol with the US Coast Guard as “ship riders” for the first time in almost a decade, between from February 11-16, a US Coast Guard Guam spokesperson said.
“The two People's Republic of China (PRC) flagged fishing vessels were boarded as part of routine maritime law enforcement activities to ensure compliance with regulations within the Kiribati exclusive economic zone,” the spokesperson said in an emailed comments.
No concerns were reported during the boardings, she said.
“Both Kiribati officers from the Kiribati Police Maritime Unit and US Coast Guard officers were involved in the boarding operations. This collaboration underscores the partnership between the two nations in upholding maritime law and good governance,” she added.
The Kiribati president’s office and Chinese embassy did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Kiribati's acting police commissioner, Eeri Aritiera, said last week that Chinese police on the island worked with local police.
China built a large embassy on the main island, Tarawa, after Kiribati switched ties from Taiwan to Beijing in 2019.
Reuters
Pressure builds on Joe Biden to attack Iran after US deaths
Japan Airlines counts losses from wrecked Tokyo plane
Iran seizes oil tanker in Gulf of Oman
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Runway safety concerns in focus as Japan probes Tokyo crash
Toll in worst quake in Japan since 2016 toll rises to 55
Manila and Beijing trade accusations over South China Sea collision
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.