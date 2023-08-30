Argentina on the brink of another crisis

People wait to enter a bank to withdraw cash, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Picture: ANDRES STAPFF/REUTERS
Buenos Aires — Argentina is battling against triple-digit inflation, its highest in more than three decades, and that could climb to near 200% by the end of 2023, stirring memories of hyperinflation in the late 1980s and other economic crises.
Rapidly rising prices, which have sped up in August after the government allowed a near 20% devaluation of the peso currency, are hammering consumers, pushing up poverty and stoking voter anger ahead of October general elections.
With costs often varying day to day, the spectre of runaway inflation of years past has returned, despite hopes it can still be avoided and regular government measures including sharp interest rate hikes and price freezes to tamp inflation down.
“This is like a movie one has already seen several times,” said Roberto Gonzalez Blanco, a retired 80-year-old public accountant, who has four daughters and 11 grandchildren, one of whom went to Australia in search of better opportunities.
The high inflation rate, which JPMorgan has forecast could hit 190% this year, has left four in 10 people in poverty as prices have risen faster than wages, leading to a cost-of-living crisis and stoking anger on the streets. August monthly inflation is likely to top 10%, analysts say.
Argentinian presidential candidate Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina, August 24 2023. Picture: AGUSTIN MARCARIAN/REUTERS
That has also boosted an outsider radical presidential candidate, Javier Milei, who came first in an August open primary election, beating the two main traditional parties and making himself the favourite in what remains an uncertain race.
He has pledged to dollarise the economy over time and shutter the central bank, blaming a “caste” of political elite for the economic crisis in boisterous tirades to cheering supporters who love his abrasive, no holds barred style.
Nora Marful, a former bank employee, said she felt none of the presidential candidates represented her as an Argentinian worker. Milei will compete against economy minister Sergio Massa and conservative former security minister Patricia Bullrich.
“I am very afraid of what is coming. It seems to me that it is the same as what I experienced years ago, in 2015, in 2001,” she said, referring to past economic crises.
“The way I see it, these characters are focused on a certain sector, a sector of wealth, wellbeing, upper class. They forget about the middle class and the poor.”
While the late 1980s were dominated by inflation, the period around 2001 was a more full-blown economic and political crisis, which saw a revolving door of presidents and one, Fernando De la Rua, fleeing the presidential palace by helicopter amid riots.
Argentina recently saw some scattered looting of shops and supermarkets, with more than 100 arrests, though that has calmed down in recent days.
“The issue of looting and everything that has been happening these days hits me badly because I lived through 2001, which was very ugly,” said retiree Jorge del Teso, 68, who has three daughters and previously worked in finance.
Argentina on the brink of another crisis
Rapidly rising prices after peso devaluation hammer consumers
Buenos Aires — Argentina is battling against triple-digit inflation, its highest in more than three decades, and that could climb to near 200% by the end of 2023, stirring memories of hyperinflation in the late 1980s and other economic crises.
Rapidly rising prices, which have sped up in August after the government allowed a near 20% devaluation of the peso currency, are hammering consumers, pushing up poverty and stoking voter anger ahead of October general elections.
With costs often varying day to day, the spectre of runaway inflation of years past has returned, despite hopes it can still be avoided and regular government measures including sharp interest rate hikes and price freezes to tamp inflation down.
“This is like a movie one has already seen several times,” said Roberto Gonzalez Blanco, a retired 80-year-old public accountant, who has four daughters and 11 grandchildren, one of whom went to Australia in search of better opportunities.
The high inflation rate, which JPMorgan has forecast could hit 190% this year, has left four in 10 people in poverty as prices have risen faster than wages, leading to a cost-of-living crisis and stoking anger on the streets. August monthly inflation is likely to top 10%, analysts say.
That has also boosted an outsider radical presidential candidate, Javier Milei, who came first in an August open primary election, beating the two main traditional parties and making himself the favourite in what remains an uncertain race.
He has pledged to dollarise the economy over time and shutter the central bank, blaming a “caste” of political elite for the economic crisis in boisterous tirades to cheering supporters who love his abrasive, no holds barred style.
Nora Marful, a former bank employee, said she felt none of the presidential candidates represented her as an Argentinian worker. Milei will compete against economy minister Sergio Massa and conservative former security minister Patricia Bullrich.
“I am very afraid of what is coming. It seems to me that it is the same as what I experienced years ago, in 2015, in 2001,” she said, referring to past economic crises.
“The way I see it, these characters are focused on a certain sector, a sector of wealth, wellbeing, upper class. They forget about the middle class and the poor.”
While the late 1980s were dominated by inflation, the period around 2001 was a more full-blown economic and political crisis, which saw a revolving door of presidents and one, Fernando De la Rua, fleeing the presidential palace by helicopter amid riots.
Argentina recently saw some scattered looting of shops and supermarkets, with more than 100 arrests, though that has calmed down in recent days.
“The issue of looting and everything that has been happening these days hits me badly because I lived through 2001, which was very ugly,” said retiree Jorge del Teso, 68, who has three daughters and previously worked in finance.
“People are just fed up with politics.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Investors sceptical larger Brics will lead to investment boom
Argentina’s Alberto Fernandez says Brics invitation a ‘great opportunity’
Argentina devalues peso as radical right-winger Milei wins primary
UN’s Antonio Guterres says wealthy nations set stage for world war
NEWS ANALYSIS: Will far-right Javier Milei be Argentina’s next president?
Will Argentina ditch the peso for the dollar?
Argentina hikes key rate by 1,000 bps after peso slide
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.