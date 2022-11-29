World / Americas

China on track to expand nuclear warheads to 1,500 by 2035, says Pentagon

Beijing is accelerating its nuclear expansion

29 November 2022 - 21:59 Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart
South Korean Air Force F-15Ks and US Air Force F-16 fighter jets fly over the Korean peninsula. Picture: SOUTH KOREA DEFENCE MINISTRY/GETTY IMAGES
South Korean Air Force F-15Ks and US Air Force F-16 fighter jets fly over the Korean peninsula. Picture: SOUTH KOREA DEFENCE MINISTRY/GETTY IMAGES

Washington  — China will likely have a stockpile of 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035 if it continues with its current nuclear build-up pace, according to a report released by the Pentagon on Tuesday.

The figure underscores mounting US concerns about China’s intentions for its expanding nuclear arsenal, even though the projections do not suggest China is accelerating the pace of its already-brisk warhead development.

“They’ve got a rapid build-up that is kind of too substantial to keep under wraps,” a senior US defence official said during a news briefing on the Pentagon’s annual report on China’s military.

“It does raise questions about whether they’re kind of shifting away from a strategy that was premised on what they referred to as a lean and effective deterrent.”

The report, which primarily covers activities in 2021, said China currently has a nuclear stockpile of more than 400 warheads.

The Pentagon’s projection for China’s nuclear arsenal of 1,000 warheads by 2030 remained unchanged, the official said, adding the projection for 2035 was based on an unchanged pace of expansion.

China says its arsenal is dwarfed by those of the US and Russia, and that it is ready for dialogue, but only if Washington reduces its nuclear stockpile to China’s level.

The US has a stockpile of about 3,700 nuclear warheads, of which roughly 1,740 were deployed, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute think-tank.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping signalled during a Communist Party Congress in October that China would strengthen its strategic deterrent, a term often used to describe nuclear weapons.

The report reiterated concern about increasing pressure by Beijing on self-ruled Taiwan, an island China sees as a breakaway province.

The US official said Washington did not see an invasion of Taiwan as imminent.

Reuters 

