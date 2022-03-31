National / Health SA’s offer of grocery vouchers for Covid-19 shots failed to accelerate demand Result surprises as economic hardship cited as main reason for not getting jabbed B L Premium

The government’s offer of free grocery vouchers to older people getting their first Covid-19 jabs failed to generate a significant increase in vaccine uptake, analysis of the incentive scheme shows.

The scheme was launched in November last year at a time when vaccination rates among people aged 50 and above were falling, and SA was preparing for what many experts feared would be a devastating fourth wave of coronavirus infections. People over the age of 50 are at greater risk of severe illness, hospitalisation and death from Covid-19, and people over the age of 60 account for the majority of deaths from the virus...